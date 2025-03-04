Meadecomustang
Mar 4, 2025
I have a 1996 mustang gt, recently took it out and banged the gears. When coming to a stop sign the car wouldn’t go into gear but could get into 3rd gear only. No left or right play when clutch pressed or depressed even with car not running. You can force it into third but barely but will drive, that’s how we got it home. Checked that the clutch cable is engaging the armature on the side of the transmission, took. Shifter off of trans and someone had put in a B&M shifter. Does anyone know where to even start? The car is my
19 year old sons 1st mustang and he is frustrated. Thanks Stang fans
