Will the shifter move from side to side? What I mean the shifters will want to naturally return to the center which would be the 3-4 shifts. You pull it to the left for the 1-2 shift and to the right for the 5-Rev shifts.



How are you confirming that the clutch is fully disengaging the pressure plate? If in fact the clutch is fully disengaging the pressure plate then I would pull the shifter off the transmission and see if I can shift the transmission with a long screw driver. If it will shift then its the B&M would be suspect.



I had a Hurst short throw shifter on a T5 mess up and it acted like the trans would not shift. Ended up replacing it with a Pro5.0 shifter and it was a world of difference. Today if I were to replace the Pro5.0 it would be an MGW hands down.