I’ve got a t-5 attached to a well built 393w. I’ve never gotten on it. Drove it 3times since finishing the engine. I rolled it into my basement put it in gear, jacked it up with 4 stands, took it out of gear. upgraded the entire rear suspension and then found tdc with a piston stop . Installed new distributor , put timing tape on harmonic balancer. Went to roll it out to tune won’t move an inch.



Disconnected the driveshaft from rear end. Rear end spins great. Tried to spin drive shaft while t-5 in neutral can spin it about 45degrees and it stops.



Will shift into 1st, second, third, fourth, and fifth. Will shift into reverse. Won’t go into neutral.



I pulled the engine and trans. Trans is on my work bench. Disconnected clutch cable fork we thought it may be bent. It’s not.



Still won’t spin the tail shaft or input.



Someone said clutch may be sticking to flywheel. Maybe, but with the trans removed and in neutral it should spin no?



I’m not mechanically inclined on transmissions but I’m mechanically inclined enough to be able to learn quickly .



Thanks for all advice in advance .