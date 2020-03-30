Hello Stangnetters,I recently became the owner of a 66 mustang coupe that is in need some finishing touches. It has currently had all the rust/body work/paint done, interior redone, and some other odds and ends completed.How it currently sits:Currie 9" Rear endRussell Disc Brakes (missing a caliper17" wheelsRon Morris Adjustable Motor MountsMODERN DRIVELINE T-5 cross-memeberFor the powerplant I purchased a 87 5.0 that was in need of some work, it was an AZ car that must have spent some time in the sun as the dash harness was having issues with wire shorts. I drove a couple hours to pickup the Fox and have pulled the motor and trans, I will be posting up the Fox on some local sites and sell as a roller.For the 5.0 I plan to keep it EFI with a Painless or RMP wire harness, the dream is to someday add a turbo to run a small amount of boost. The 66 will be a summer only car and will see a couple 300-400 mile trips a year so I want to be somewhat drivable.I am currently in a bit of a dilemma on what I should do with the motor, I was unable to get it started with state of the wiring harness from the Fox and had a limited window for help pulling the motor so I just yanked it out. I can tear the motor down and send it to a machine shop for 3 months and $1000 or just clean it up a bit (dirtier than hell) and pop it in the 66 with the hopes of it running.