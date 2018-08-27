Yes, i'm happy that there is this set of cragar wheels with the car. It's a 13' rim and the tires for this rim size are getting rare... But perhaps i will buy some koyo R888.For the car i could get an 5.0 from a 2001 explorer and an t5 from a v6 mustang and a bellhousing from an 94-95 mustang v8 (that matches the longer inputshaft of the v6 tranny). The engine will get a carb setup. I have a holley 4180 from an econoline, which i think will be the right thing for an daily driver.Here is a photo of the combo:For the eninge mounts i reused the v6 frame mount and combined them with a set of f150 engine rubber mounts. to get the right height i had to bolt between the mounts a piece of rectangluar pipe. My description doesn' get it well described, but i will take a picture.The engine is now in the middle of the car. I'm not sure, but i read that from the factory the engine was a little bit offset...The engine sits higher (about 1 inch) to clear the power steering box because i have used a 66 mustang oil pan. To get the right driveshaft angle (3° nose up) the original double hump crossmember had the right height for the thanny, but i did had to elongate the mounting point.For bellhousing fitment i had to work the tunnel with a hammer ;-)But now everything fits i didn't have to buy and fabricate much stuff. so im happy with this solution (perhaps till i want to close the hood).Because the engine has the explorere serpentine belt the radiator fits in there with enough distance to the pulley. For cooling the car will get an e-fan in front of the radiator. I have to keep the "normal" hood lock (is it the right word?). In germany the TÜV doesn't allow hood pins on street cars... so every other soludtion would not be suitable for me.I have read here in the forum that the subframe form 74 is weaker then the later ones. Has somebody more details to this?! Is it just the wall thickness of the framerail?!I want to strength the car with a subframe conector. Or has somebody another idea to strength the car sufficient?!