85 Mustang newbie trying to be a good Dad

Lifelong Chevy/Dodge guy. NEVER dreamed I would have a Ford anything. But my 16 year old had to have this 85 Mustang. it is an incredibly rust free, arizona car. Anyway he and I just finished a total redo on my 85 Ramcharger and well... Your kids come before your dislike for a Ford so here I am building a Mustang with my 16 year old. We have a HUGE pack-rat problem, he has chewed every single wire in the car. NOT SOME!! EVERY WIRE!! So here are my first questions and my thank you for having a Dodge guy on your Ford Forum, lets see if I become a Ford guy.:rolleyes:

I have searched and cannot find a complete wiring harness for an 85 GT mustang, is this available? We will be putting in a Blueprint 307 Carb engine with the T5
Does anyone produce a new dash for these cars? not the pad, the actual dash? (hate pack rats!)
is a 5 lug conversion worth the hassle (after bringing hp up to around 360)? This 85 seems to be the hard one to do this to compared to other years, just want to make sure the juice is worth the squeeze...

Thanks again for the forum, the knowledge on these sites is irreplaceable!
 

Congrats on the father/son project.
I would suggest getting a Ford Assembly Manual , for that year stang, make sure you get the EVTM for the wiring, sometimes they are a separate book, get them from ebay or Motorbooks, chilton or haynes don't get as detailed.
Start a build thread in the fox forums and the members will follow along and help with questions you have, and there will be questions.
Good luck.
Oh, we like picture and snappy dialogue too.
 
We have a member here, @LAFF , who just put a Blueprint engine in an ‘83. He may be of some assistance on that end.
I just did a 5 lug conversion on my ‘86 the cheap way with eBay PBR fronts and SN95 rears (I rebuilt with all new pistons and seals). Got 95 spindles off eBay too. It was all worth it!
There’s some other guys on here that are way deeper into “big brake” stuff also that I’m sure will jump in. We’re here to help no matter which path you want to take. Just keep taking it if your building a car with your kid, that’s awesome!!!
 
Ford used to sell a harness for your mustang and there may still be some out there
There is a front harness and a rear harness (separated at the bulkhead connector)
There is sometimes a separate harness for the alternator and the fuel injectors
They were real expensive 8 to 12 hundred bucks each for the main looms
Best to repair your harness or hit the wrecking yard
 
It is carbed. And as far as future rats... well it probably won't sit still long enough to get another problem. This car had been sitting in a covered car port that joined a corn field for 7 years. We just bought it and started tearing it apart. Now it is in my shop with AMPLE rodent death warrants around! We have vacuumed over 100 lbs of corn out of the car since we got it home. It is literally unbelievable how much corn and we are not done. Everytime any part comes off, more corn. Truly a miracle. If humans worked as hard as this pack-rat the world would be a different place :) and I had never seen the rodent tape before! That may be handy for my dump truck. The rats like to chew the two stage axle wires this may help! Where there is farming, there is pack rats they love wires. This rat chewed the big plastic connectors up he didn't however enjoy fuel line, but took a nibble. We are just taking it down to steel gonna media blast and build back. No connector or wire can be trusted at this point.
 
That’s a lot of corn. We live near enough to fields that I need a new guard cat.

The carb will make rewriting easier if you have to start from scratch or a Painless Wiring kit. I like EFI, but carbs and I get along just fine.
The Edelbrock 302 intake they had with EGR that I put on my ‘79, I’m not seeing currently.
But this would be fun with a manual transmission.
www.edelbrock.com

Performer RPM Ford Small Block 302 Intake Manifold

Edelbrock Performer RPM 302 Intake Manifold for Ford 289-347 Small-Block V8
www.edelbrock.com www.edelbrock.com
 
I know that I have already responded to you in a personal message, but I want to let you know that this Forum, and LMR is your friend.
There other outlets that you can order parts for, but LMR has been the most helpful to me.
One piece of advice—you will have to upgrade the radiator.
If you are going to use electric fans do not use the SVE fans.
They are junk and don’t put out enough air.
You can learn from my mistakes.
Ask anytime.
 
hbadventure,
Be careful of hantavirus while cleaning the car out and get a few cats and or rodent dogs for sure
Use whatever quality parts you can get
I have 2 factory Honda accord cooling fans on mine that have been working on there since 1980
Laff is right to stay away from chinese junk
 
@manicmechanic007 Thanks for remembering the safety tip. A damp paper towel to pick up a few mouse turds is not what this car needs.
If there is a time for an KN95 mask and gloves, this is it.
 
Nice project you have there.

Unfortunately new engine harnesses that are an exact match to OEM have not been produced. There are aftermarket standalone harnesses however, such as those sold by painless, but you'll need to go through the OE harness and keep some of it. You're only alternative is to search Ebay or FB marketplace for someone parting out an 85 and get the harness. These harnesses changed slightly each year, so that adds another layer of dofficuly in tracking down the right parts.

National Parts Depot sells a lot of reproduction/NOS parts. They actually have a really impressive inventory and have been my go-to for a lot of restroation parts.

National Parts Depot | Restoring American History | Mustang Parts | Camaro Parts | Chevelle Parts | Ford Truck Parts | T-Bird Parts | Firebird Parts | Chevy Truck Parts

We carry classic Mustang parts & accessories,Camaro parts & accessories, Chevelle parts & accessories,El Camino parts & accessories, Malibu parts & accessories, Firebird parts & accessories, and Trans Am parts & accessories as well as Ford truck parts & accessories
www.npdlink.com www.npdlink.com



An EVTM would also be very helpful to you

www.ebay.com

1985 Ford Mustang & Capri Factory Electrical Wiring EVTM Service Manual | eBay

Information contained in each vehicle specific manual, has been developed to aid technicians in diagnosing and repairing vehicle wiring and electrical systems. Each manual covers the entire vehicle bumper to bumper including connectors, splices, grounds and component location and testing.
www.ebay.com
 
Ok the people on here are quickly making me like the Ford folks. My Dodge forum guys are such smart asses they are hard to get the information you need, cause nobody makes dodge parts and you have to be part horder to build one. I really appreciate this forum. I am going to a guys house tomorrow to get every stinking wire out of an 83 and spindles from a 94 which my son says we need to do the 5 lug conversion, and I believe a dash as well, we will see what else we find. The boys is already spending the savings on his wishlist on LMR. Gotta love it. I think I will start a build page and tell the whole story, its a good one. Oh and the packrat and his trail are long gone from the car, just his damage remains... well and the occasional corn stash. Thanks again guys!
 
I'll move this and give it a snappy title, you got a following already. Just keep this thread going with some pics, corn stash and all! :nice:
Shop around and compare prices,, a lot of things get a price padding when dealing with common car parts. I always compare Rockauto parts/prices because they have a variety of manufacturers and even closeouts.
 
So I can just make this my build thread then?
 
Yes you can if you want.

Yup. The qty of 302 blocks out there in the wild is dropping. Lot of folks burning through them and splitting them or damaging them. I'm almost to the point where if i find a E7TE or F1SE block for sale, i should scoop it up and squirrel it away.

Alternative is purchasing an aftermarket block, and they aren't cheap.
 
So I placed the order for the Blueprint engine, and the incredibly nice lady I spoke with said that Blueprint just invested in the forge/die and facility to cast their own ford blocks due to the shortage. Man that is a big investment. She said it would be into next year before they were ready to start building their own cast blocks but they were getting close.
 
