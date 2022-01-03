85 Mustang newbie trying to be a good Dad

Lifelong Chevy/Dodge guy. NEVER dreamed I would have a Ford anything. But my 16 year old had to have this 85 Mustang. it is an incredibly rust free, arizona car. Anyway he and I just finished a total redo on my 85 Ramcharger and well... Your kids come before your dislike for a Ford so here I am building a Mustang with my 16 year old. We have a HUGE pack-rat problem, he has chewed every single wire in the car. NOT SOME!! EVERY WIRE!! So here are my first questions and my thank you for having a Dodge guy on your Ford Forum, lets see if I become a Ford guy.I have searched and cannot find a complete wiring harness for an 85 GT mustang, is this available? We will be putting in a Blueprint 307 Carb engine with the T5Does anyone produce a new dash for these cars? not the pad, the actual dash? (hate pack rats!)is a 5 lug conversion worth the hassle (after bringing hp up to around 360)? This 85 seems to be the hard one to do this to compared to other years, just want to make sure the juice is worth the squeeze...Thanks again for the forum, the knowledge on these sites is irreplaceable!