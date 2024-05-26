I have a couple issues with the power steering in my '88 GT.The steering feels a lot tighter than I think it should. When I'm driving, if I turn the wheel the car keeps wanting to go in the direction I turned the steering wheel and not return to center. Also, there is a squeak when I turn the steering wheel, especially if I turn the wheel when the car is stopped.The previous owner installed a new / reman steering rack and what looks to be a new / reman power steering pump.When the car was up in the air, I put a 2x4 under each tire, pried up on the 2x4, everything seemed good and tight.Is there a way to check to see if the power steering pump or the steering rack is the problem? Does anyone have any ideas of what could be causing my issues?Not sure what you'll be able to tell but I made a YouTube video with the car sitting on the ground and someone moving the steering wheel back and forth.