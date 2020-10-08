'93 Fox - On3 Turbo Build Project- PICS

Well i started pulling some stuff apart and the rail is very rustyThankfully at least on the surface, it is all solid metal and just surface rust. From what i heard, the inside is usually much worse, but i decided i am not going to go down that road. Going to start taking some grinding and paddle wheels to anywhere i can get to, treat with some rust encapsulator and re-spray. Maybe a battery leak caused much more rust on the driver vs pass side? Strange it is not the same on passenger side to me.This will not be a show car but it will improve the overall appearance drastically.On another note. For more power, i have decided to go the turbo route and naturally an on3 kit. From what i am gathering, i have a quick parts list off the top of my head below for what would be required (sure i'm missing something). Maybe a brand name wastegate in the future, but recent thread info all points that on3 has become much better in terms of quality from when they first launched. Not sure how you could possible get into the 400-450hp range for this kind of money going NA. Top end kits are about 4k and produce about 350 advertised HP.Anyone know a place to buy on3 in Canada?