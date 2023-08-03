Suspension 93 LX 5.0 - Suspension Upgrade Suggestions

Hi Folks. My suspension is all stock and every bump I hit it feels like something is going to break.

I'd like to upgrade the suspension to something more modern so it feels like today's newer cars. While I know todays cars are way different, I'm not sure what brands to look at.

I don't have subframe connectors and while I know that will probably make some difference, I'm not sure if there is more that can be done to improve the ride.

This car is primarily driven around town and on the highway. Won't see the track or be raced either.

Thanks!
Craig
 

1) Full length subframe connectors (Maximum Motorsports, Global West, or you can make your own if you are crafty)
2) Rebuild your front LCA's with new bushings and ball joints
3) Quality rear LCA's (Maximum Motorsports are really good and I run them as do others here)
4) New OEM rear UCA's
5) New front struts and rear dampers (Bilsteins are what I would recommend but spend what you are comfortable with)
6) New springs all the way around (I can recommend H&R as I ran them for years on the street and they were awesome)
7) Maximum Motorsports caster / camber plates (don't F around and just get them)

When installing the subframe connectors be sure that the suspension on the car is loaded and the car is on as level of a surface as possible. Two fold on the level surface. One is you will need to put it up on jackstands if you do not have a drive on lift available to you. Two, you need to make sure the car is not tweaked as once you weld them in any tweak in the body will be permanent or until you cut the subframes out and fix the tweak. I took both my cars to a body shop and had them check them. T-Bird was spot on and the Mustang had a little issue that they fixed in about an hour. I would get the subframes welded in first unless the suspension is causing an issue with the car sitting flat. Then attack the suspension next. Both my cars road smoother after the subframe installations.
 
