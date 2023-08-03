Crigano
Mar 27, 2022
Hi Folks. My suspension is all stock and every bump I hit it feels like something is going to break.
I'd like to upgrade the suspension to something more modern so it feels like today's newer cars. While I know todays cars are way different, I'm not sure what brands to look at.
I don't have subframe connectors and while I know that will probably make some difference, I'm not sure if there is more that can be done to improve the ride.
This car is primarily driven around town and on the highway. Won't see the track or be raced either.
Thanks!
Craig
