For Sale 94 Cobra 68K Miles

Apr 5, 2025
1994 5.0 Mustang Cobra 68,593 Original Miles. Located New Smyrna Beach FL


Purchased in 2006 with approx 38,000 Miles, Garaged always

1 of 1306 White Cobra Coupes in 1994 & 1 of 268 with Black Cloth Interior. If you have seen these leather seats after a few years you want cloth especially in black.

Original 5.0 Numbers Matching Engine
94 Cobras came with GT40 Heads and roller rockers. The car has the following mods, tastefully done with the idea this is a collector in the future not a drag strip car.


Off road x pipe/ 2 chambered Flow masters
Shorty Headers
Larger Throttle body & Cold Air Intake
Under driver pulleys / smog delete
B&M short shifter with 03/04 style shift knob
3.73 rear gear
Trick Flow Stage 1 Cam
Dyno Tuned by Pro Dyno out of NC/SC
Rep Cobra R 17x9 wheels, Nittos 555R less 500 miles

$20,000
828-551-0507
 

