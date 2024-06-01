Fuel Running Rich, White smoke

T

Tas_Jak

New Member
Jun 1, 2024
2
0
1
Virginia
#1
Hey guys, first time poster here so feel free to tell me what I'm doing wrong with my post,

But, anyway I bought my first fuel-injected fox a little bit ago and have been trying to get it to run, got it started, and now seems to be running very rich, has lots of aftermarket goodies as was previously a drag car so probably going to be a pain to diagnose. After starting it, white smoke out of the exhaust, smells of fuel, not coolant. Also after a quick tap of the throttle drops below where it idles and then revs back up. Attached videos of the smoke and rpm gauge. Ran KOER codes and got a bank lean code, so thinking either one of the O2 sensors isn't working? Lmk what yall think, trying to get onto summit point this summer. Thanks.


View: https://youtu.be/OLW7gsSRldk - Smoke out the exhaust


View: https://youtube.com/shorts/IYyQzKrhXdE - rpm gauge
 

#2
You said it was a drag car?? The cam in it could have alot of overlap allowing unburnt fuel to pass at low RPM....
usually white smoke is water, blues is oil, and black is fuel...
 
