Trying to remove my car's crank key. It is being a pita! It goes thru a metal plate that is on the inside of the timing cover. Can I get it out without removing the timing cover? It is lifting straight up and that plate's notch is blocking it from going all the way up and out. The key is so seized it doesn't rock or front up/back down and out. The whole key lifted up, evenly and is now prevented from going up more by whatever is in the timing cover. Any advice?