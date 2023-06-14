Need some insight here.
in my 91' I installed an Aeromotive Stealth fuel tank with pump. I didn't use any if the stock fuel system wiring or relays.
Is there a signal of some kind that the ECU needs to see in order for ECU to function correctly. If so, how do I go about doing that in this case?
Thank you....
