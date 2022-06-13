I spent most of yesterday afternoon after work in the garage going over my new toy. I know this is going to be a big project and there are quite a few things to tackle that I havent done before. It's going to be a challenge but I'm looking forward to learning some new things. I think when I'm done there won't be a piece of this car that I haven't worked on.Opening it up (Note the "custom" hatch prop aka broomstick, I think I owe kartheif $5 for that one. Going to run up the AutoZone and get some new struts )Interior - The seat foam is actually in great shape, I just need to re-upholster the seats and get new carpets (cabin and hatch). The center console arm rest is crushed so I"ll be looking for a replacement. My plan is to pull all the pieces out that are showing their age and repaint or replace them. I'm debating on a replacement radio, going to need something to fill that hole eventually.Engine bay - I had originally planned on working on the interior first and taking my time with getting the engine back in but after pushing the car around the garage on the wheel dollies, I think getting it running has moved WAY up on the priority list. It's not hard to move once it gets rolling but trying to push it backward after moving it toward the wall was one heck of a workout. The dolly wheels were facing the side wall rather than the back wall and I couldn't get it to budge. I had to jack it up, reposition the dollies so that the wheels were facing the wall I was aiming at. I joked with the wife that I need to have a come-a-long on each wall. The good news is that I have all the parts/accessories for the engine (PS pump, starter, alternator, etc...) so when it is time to put it in, things should go relativity smooth. I need to go over the block while it's on the stand and make sure everything is okay but at first glance it looks promising. I haven't actually had to put a motor in a car by myself before so this will be an adventure. My other concern is the gas tank. This car has been sitting for a long time and if there is any fuel in there, I need to either get it out and clean it or think about getting a new tank and fuel pump.Radiator Core support - While I was crawling around under it I noticed that the lower section of the core support was banged up pretty bad. I'm going to have get taken care of before I think about dropping the motor back in. I've never had to replace one of these before so this will be a learning experience for me.