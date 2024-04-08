pindude80
Apr 8, 2024
- 1
- 0
- 1
Hello all, I recently bought a 1988 Mustang GT. It has a cracked cylinder wall.
I am trying to find a good short block. I ran across a full motor but I'm not sure if it is a roller motor or not. It definitely does not have a roller cam because the firing order is standard.
I got the casting codes located near the starter. Does anyone know what year engine this is or if it is a roller?
