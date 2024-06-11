Engine *Block Question-is it the same spec*

RotFox90

RotFox90

Member
Jan 21, 2024
10
2
13
Connecticut
#1
Hey all,

I’m searching for a block to start a build & just had a question; will a block out of a ‘94 fit into my ‘90? Just so happened to be the first one I found, and it is JUST the block.

Such as engine mounts, mounting to AOD, head fitment…
 

#3
1998 block and heads in my 83... No worries..
DSCF0787.JPG
 
