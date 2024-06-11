RotFox90
Hey all,
I’m searching for a block to start a build & just had a question; will a block out of a ‘94 fit into my ‘90? Just so happened to be the first one I found, and it is JUST the block.
Such as engine mounts, mounting to AOD, head fitment…
