Fox C&l oil seperator

nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,853
943
143
nevada
#1
Are they any good? Do I need one? Who could I sell a new one to?
ok well I just got a call from American Muscle, same guy who told me I won last year's contest.
this time I won a oil separator from C&L. I haven't even started to build my 347 with the parts I won last year.
so do I get this oil thing and use it or sell it?
 

