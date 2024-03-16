Can’t change my avatar?

Alldegree
Active Member
-
- Sep 14, 2019
-
- 255
-
- 74
-
- 38
Hey Stangnet team,
I’m having trouble changing my avatar. I tap “photo library,” tap the photo I want, and then it shows up for a few seconds before disappearing and reverting back to my old picture. I’m on iOS Safari, so maybe that has something to do with it? It’s 89x89 pixels so I don’t think size is the issue.
Anyway, thanks for doing what you’re doing. Just wanted to bring that to your attention.
I’m having trouble changing my avatar. I tap “photo library,” tap the photo I want, and then it shows up for a few seconds before disappearing and reverting back to my old picture. I’m on iOS Safari, so maybe that has something to do with it? It’s 89x89 pixels so I don’t think size is the issue.
Anyway, thanks for doing what you’re doing. Just wanted to bring that to your attention.