Hello I have a 1990 5.0 stock except(alternator and radiator) I drove my car on a 30-45 min drive on the highway ran fine when I got to my destination I took 2 small turns and on the 3rd one it died and wouldn’t start it cranked but sounded like it wasn’t getting fuel it marked 1/2 tank, I came back after a while when I tried it started no problem but it marked 1/4 tank. The temp while driving was on the O but idk how accurate is the gage I went to a close gas stations and filled up just in case I drove back home and it gave me no problems the gage was at O this time as well could it have overheated or the fuel pump I also hear the tfi gets hot and causes problems but it would have turned off the second time no?



Any help is appreciated I don’t want to be worried it might die in a worst situation