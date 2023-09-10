Cluster lights

Jonatan Issa
Member
-
- Apr 1, 2023
-
- 22
-
- 2
-
- 13
Hello guys!
I have a 1993 fox and the lights of the cluster I thinks is called warning lights don’t come out. Only check engine,low coolant and battery light come out
In one of the photos is a connector that I don’t know what it do
Sorry for my bad English
