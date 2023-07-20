1990fox306
New Member
-
- Jan 13, 2021
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
So I've seen a few forums posts about this but could never come to a direct answer.
Am I supposed to put any preload on the clutch when adjusting? I have read that they put preload on from the factory, but after burning through 3 throw out bearings and 2 bearing retainers I'm concerned that the fact that the throw-out bearing spinning all the time is the issue.
Let me know if I don't get something or if I'm stupid! Thanks.
