Fox Clutch preload?

So I've seen a few forums posts about this but could never come to a direct answer.
Am I supposed to put any preload on the clutch when adjusting? I have read that they put preload on from the factory, but after burning through 3 throw out bearings and 2 bearing retainers I'm concerned that the fact that the throw-out bearing spinning all the time is the issue.

Let me know if I don't get something or if I'm stupid! Thanks.
 

Your troubles in this scenario are due to low-quality parts. Everybody makes them cheaper while quality and durability go by the wayside.

I have had the best luck with OEM TOBs but they're not what they used to be.

Our TOBs were designed to spin all the time. At rest, the TOB should be firmly against the pressure plate with a bit of "slack" in the cable at full engagement.

Based on what's in your post, I'd say that you had it installed correctly.

There is one other place where I've gotten good/beefy TOBs and heard success stories from others...

www.centerforce.com

Centerforce ® Accessories, Throw Out Bearing / Clutch Release Bearing

Each Throw Out Bearing (Release Bearing) sold by Centerforce is the highest quality available. In most application the bearing is a direct Original Equipment (O.E.) replacement. INCLUDES: T.O.B. Optio
www.centerforce.com

It's been years since I had to order one so I can't guarantee they are what they used to be either. :shrug: Still... Their pressure plates are pretty heavy at full tilt so it stands to reason...
 
I agree with Noobz, with a diagram clutch I found with mine that there needs to be the slightest amout of free load on it. This was a centerforce dual friction. If I back off the to the point of no contact with the fingers to the throw out bearing there was to much free play.

Now on my tractors there should be a air gap, but that is a different animal.
 
Definitely makes sense, but after the second throw out bearing I was hesitant to buy an expensive one because I figured it would shatter like the rest lol

Currently not a problem considering my car is currently scattered all around my house and I bought a new transmission. I figured I should see what I could figure out before it all goes back together and I cause problems.

Thanks!
 
