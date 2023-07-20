Centerforce ® Accessories, Throw Out Bearing / Clutch Release Bearing Each Throw Out Bearing (Release Bearing) sold by Centerforce is the highest quality available. In most application the bearing is a direct Original Equipment (O.E.) replacement. INCLUDES: T.O.B. Optio

Your troubles in this scenario are due to low-quality parts. Everybody makes them cheaper while quality and durability go by the wayside.I have had the best luck with OEM TOBs but they're not what they used to be.Our TOBs were designed to spin all the time. At rest, the TOB should be firmly against the pressure plate with a bit of "slack" in the cable at full engagement.Based on what's in your post, I'd say that you had it installed correctly.There is one other place where I've gotten good/beefy TOBs and heard success stories from others...It's been years since I had to order one so I can't guarantee they are what they used to be either.Still... Their pressure plates are pretty heavy at full tilt so it stands to reason...