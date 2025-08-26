What's it Worth? Cobra IRS

johnnyj331

Aug 25, 2025
Kansas City
Hi,
I have been out of this world for so long with kids and a career.. and im looking to get back into it. I would like a honest opion on what a clean 2001 complete IRS with a bunch of upgrades is worth. I completely changed directions with my 79 coupe that i have and really think i should probably build a 9"
the IRS has the following:
The Required Foxbody Mod already welded onto the rear mount
new 4:10s with currently a 28 spine center section that has ford racings upgraded carbon clutches
31 spine center section
2x 31 spine axles
Bassani SS Cat Back no tips
H&R lowering springs
a bunch of FTBR parts with it
brand new Bilstein shocks
new rotors, but no calipers.

Thanks in advance
johnnyj
 

This is a WAG (Wild Ass Guess) so, don't hold me to any of it! :fuss:


I tried to itemize the stuff in your list and I came up with this:

  • Conservative listing: $1,800–$2,000
  • Fair market: $2,000–$2,200
  • Premium asking price (with documentation/packing): $2,500 (This, you can do if you have receipts, etc.)
 
