Engine Car wont start after running out of fuel

Demelle155

Oct 12, 2017
Like stated in the title i put a new engine in the car and swapped the aod to a t5.
Car started right up idled just fine but then it ran out of gas now it will crank but not start after i put new fuel in.
So far i have tested:
Fuel pressure at 40 psi at the rail
Injectors signal with noid light
Spark plugs fire
Unplugged the maf and sprout no change
No codes except for the egr and thermo emession stuff which i have removed
Im at a los here, could it be a bad computer?
 
AeroCoupe said:
Have you verified you have fuel at the rails? I only say this because if you are getting spark at the plug then you don’t have fuel otherwise it would run.
No i only verified i have 40 psi pressure at the schrader valve to see if it was my pump.
Also i tried to spray with start fluid at the intake but also would not start
 
