Demelle155
- Oct 12, 2017
- 22
- 1
- 3
Like stated in the title i put a new engine in the car and swapped the aod to a t5.
Car started right up idled just fine but then it ran out of gas now it will crank but not start after i put new fuel in.
So far i have tested:
Fuel pressure at 40 psi at the rail
Injectors signal with noid light
Spark plugs fire
Unplugged the maf and sprout no change
No codes except for the egr and thermo emession stuff which i have removed
Im at a los here, could it be a bad computer?
