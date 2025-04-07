Suspension Drag Radial Issue

R

Rcdgl

5 Year Member
Feb 19, 2018
274
104
53
#1
Finally took Old Paint the Wonderhorse, my 82 to the track last Sat, at Savannah River Dragway, first time in four years.

Great time, but my MT Drag Radials were new four years ago. I could not get any traction, spinning all the way into second gear. Best was a 7.60 at 91, with a 1.76 sixty foot, over a tenth off.

Did as much burnout as I could do each time. but no traction. Tp was 20 on the best run. Is this too high?

Or are four year old drs just too old to hook?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
It depends on how the tires were stored.

4 years sitting on a shelf, unprotected, would give me some pause.

Housed in a climate controlled environment and wrapped in plastic... They would give me less pause.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Y
400HP 2V N/A....Going back to my roots....
Replies
159
Views
23K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Bullitt347
Bullitt347
Mycelus
SOLD [Minnesota] 2014 Ford Mustang GT | Grabber Blue | 6MT Coupe
Replies
1
Views
5K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
Mycelus
Mycelus
2000xp8
Took some pics, i do really own a mustang...
Replies
148
Views
16K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
D
1994 GT issues
Replies
1
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu