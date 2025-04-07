Finally took Old Paint the Wonderhorse, my 82 to the track last Sat, at Savannah River Dragway, first time in four years.
Great time, but my MT Drag Radials were new four years ago. I could not get any traction, spinning all the way into second gear. Best was a 7.60 at 91, with a 1.76 sixty foot, over a tenth off.
Did as much burnout as I could do each time. but no traction. Tp was 20 on the best run. Is this too high?
Or are four year old drs just too old to hook?
