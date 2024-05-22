My 86 GT continues to have many problems. Today it is rear drum brakes. They were due for replacement so I ordered the kit and had at it. Four hours of labor later and the car is even worse off than before. Now it needs towed. I can't seem to get the springs to set without moving the whole thing around. One part slips off, another falls off completely. I'm no mechanic but this is ridiculous. I managed to damage the wheel cylinder also. That's why its heading for serious help. Advice is most welcome but its going to the garage tomorrow for a professional to address. There's two weeks and likely $500.00 dollars down the drain. This car has been a real chore the past five years. Cooling issues, emissions, brakes, a/c, ignition, wiring. Yikes. I don't think its worth it any more. The car might be worth two thousand on a good day. It needs painted really bad but estimates run into the five figure range. Ouch. I don't have a garage myself and few friends that are willing to help. I can't justify thousands of dollars for repair when it will only fetch maybe 6 grand when done. Twenty five years of ownership and its worse than ever. And averaging five hundred miles a year if that. I daydream at car shows. Oh well. Time for beer.