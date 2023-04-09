E9ZF-12A650-A2A

Any 89-93 5spd mass air ecu will work if the car is wired as a factory 5 spd and not some ones swap.. Most old search/ google results have the 3 digit catch codes wrong for auto vs manual outside the common a9l/a9p. But if you have a core, a rebuild service is much cheaper these days, if they say they can't repair it ask for it back. outside of a burned board and a couple chips they can be repaired or used as parts cores by a large rebuilder like cardone or BSE..



The caps are easy, the compatable transistors are getting hard to find and backordered though. Parts houses would list the A9l as E9ZF-AA, they drop the numbers from the full part number. Most places only have inventory of 88 Cali computers For remans which would be the 8L X series, outside of that the parts hoarders and flippers on ebay are asking stupid money for them and are are probably just only throwing new caps if that in them.