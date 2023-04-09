E9ZF-12A650-A2A

8

89valleyvert

New Member
Apr 9, 2023
Recently purchased an 89 5.0 5 speed convertible. Computer has gone bad. E9ZF-12A650-A2A A9L is what it has currently. Wondering if it is the correct computer for my car or if i need a different one. Anyone with a similar specs fox can you let me know what computer you have? please thanks in advance!
 

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
That A9L should work fine. The A9L and A9M are basically the same. The A9L you have came from a hatch back or notch 5.0 5 speed. If you suspect a computer problem I recommend ECUexchange on ebay. They have rebuilt tons of computers for guys on here and a few of my customers.
 
8

89valleyvert

New Member
Apr 9, 2023
90sickfox said:
That A9L should work fine. The A9L and A9M are basically the same. The A9L you have came from a hatch back or notch 5.0 5 speed. If you suspect a computer problem I recommend ECUexchange on ebay. They have rebuilt tons of computers for guys on here and a few of my customers.
90sickfox said:
Appreciate the info helps alot. How can i check the 02 harness is the right one? Iv read that if its the wrong harness it messes up the computer so im wondering if thats what happend with the previous owner but i dont know how to tell if i have the right harness or what else to check before putting the new or rebuilt computer back on ?
That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
Massachusetts
89valleyvert said:
Recently purchased an 89 5.0 5 speed convertible. Computer has gone bad. E9ZF-12A650-A2A A9L is what it has currently. Wondering if it is the correct computer for my car or if i need a different one. Anyone with a similar specs fox can you let me know what computer you have? please thanks in advance!
An A9L is probably the most common computer to find for the Mass-Air equipped foxbody. It will work in your application regardless of what was originally equipped. There are some very minor differences in some of the ECU's but they aren't big enough to really work about.

Generally when comparing fox ECU's, most go by the 3 digit code on the right side of the label. So in this case, the popular nomenclature would be A9L for that one in your hand.

WHy do you suspect your ECU has gone bad? I would send it to ECU exchange for recapping if you are not able to do it yourself. WIll be MUCH cheaper than trying to source a replacement A9L as prices have gotten a bit crazy on them.


BTW, i saw your question on my Youtube page but figure it was easier to answer here.
 
Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
south jersey
Any 89-93 5spd mass air ecu will work if the car is wired as a factory 5 spd and not some ones swap.. Most old search/ google results have the 3 digit catch codes wrong for auto vs manual outside the common a9l/a9p. But if you have a core, a rebuild service is much cheaper these days, if they say they can't repair it ask for it back. outside of a burned board and a couple chips they can be repaired or used as parts cores by a large rebuilder like cardone or BSE..

The caps are easy, the compatable transistors are getting hard to find and backordered though. Parts houses would list the A9l as E9ZF-AA, they drop the numbers from the full part number. Most places only have inventory of 88 Cali computers For remans which would be the 8L X series, outside of that the parts hoarders and flippers on ebay are asking stupid money for them and are are probably just only throwing new caps if that in them.
 
8

89valleyvert

New Member
Apr 9, 2023
Mustang5L5 said:
An A9L is probably the most common computer to find for the Mass-Air equipped foxbody. It will work in your application regardless of what was originally equipped. There are some very minor differences in some of the ECU's but they aren't big enough to really work about.

Generally when comparing fox ECU's, most go by the 3 digit code on the right side of the label. So in this case, the popular nomenclature would be A9L for that one in your hand.

WHy do you suspect your ECU has gone bad? I would send it to ECU exchange for recapping if you are not able to do it yourself. WIll be MUCH cheaper than trying to source a replacement A9L as prices have gotten a bit crazy on them.


BTW, i saw your question on my Youtube page but figure it was easier to answer here.
Thanks for the info and i was told by a mechanic that the computer has gone bad because it turns on then shuts off also some of the inside parts (dont know what they are called) where loose and with like black oil coming out of the bottom.
 
8

89valleyvert

New Member
Apr 9, 2023
rednotch said:
Any 89-93 5spd mass air ecu will work if the car is wired as a factory 5 spd and not some ones swap.. Most old search/ google results have the 3 digit catch codes wrong for auto vs manual outside the common a9l/a9p. But if you have a core, a rebuild service is much cheaper these days, if they say they can't repair it ask for it back. outside of a burned board and a couple chips they can be repaired or used as parts cores by a large rebuilder like cardone or BSE..

The caps are easy, the compatable transistors are getting hard to find and backordered though. Parts houses would list the A9l as E9ZF-AA, they drop the numbers from the full part number. Most places only have inventory of 88 Cali computers For remans which would be the 8L X series, outside of that the parts hoarders and flippers on ebay are asking stupid money for them and are are probably just only throwing new caps if that in them.
Dang im finding out more and more thanks man. And well my goal was to one day eventually coyote swap so im thinking now if i should just focus on doing that now seeing as how im dealing with stuff the previous owner did to it and i have to figure it all out
 
Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
south jersey
with the prices on sbf stuff both new and used, you will be miles ahead buying a complete wrecked gen 1-3 coyote mustang from an insurance auction if your just building A 400hp range driver if you can do the work vs paying some one.. since covid, prices have gotten stupid for sbf parts both new and used from most of the big names brands the investment firms all own now.
 
8

89valleyvert

New Member
Apr 9, 2023
rednotch said:
with the prices on sbf stuff both new and used, you will be miles ahead buying a complete wrecked gen 1-3 coyote mustang from an insurance auction if your just building A 400hp range driver if you can do the work vs paying some one.. since covid, prices have gotten stupid for sbf parts both new and used from most of the big names brands the investment firms all own now.
I guess i gotta start weighing my options a bit more might just say forget the computer and focus on a coyote swap
 
Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
Jenks, OK
$150 is not that much to get the car running. And after you get it running and decide to spend the money on a Coyote swap selling a running driveline out of the car will be a lot easier and get you more $$$ to help fund swap.

www.theecuexchange.com

Ford Mustang 5.0 A9L A9P C3W A3M X3Z ECU Repair Service

Ford Mustang 5.0 A9L A9P C3W A3M X3Z ECU Repair ServiceQUICK turn around.Please fill out the R&R form here once you've placed your order.Easy repair process1. Purchase repair service (this way helps us keep track of what's coming in for repair)2. Include order number with your computer and mail...
www.theecuexchange.com www.theecuexchange.com

Also, going the insurance auction route will save you money but you will need to have a plan to sell what's left of the salvage car or have it hauled off, be able to or find a service to rework the wing harness, turn the PATS off, and remove all the modules that the Coyote based car needs to run (CAN Bus communications) that your Fox does not need to run and doesn't have room for. All I am trying to say is do a lot of research and reach out to those that have gone this route to save you time and money.
 
8

89valleyvert

New Member
Apr 9, 2023
AeroCoupe said:
$150 is not that much to get the car running. And after you get it running and decide to spend the money on a Coyote swap selling a running driveline out of the car will be a lot easier and get you more $$$ to help fund swap.

www.theecuexchange.com

Ford Mustang 5.0 A9L A9P C3W A3M X3Z ECU Repair Service

Ford Mustang 5.0 A9L A9P C3W A3M X3Z ECU Repair ServiceQUICK turn around.Please fill out the R&R form here once you've placed your order.Easy repair process1. Purchase repair service (this way helps us keep track of what's coming in for repair)2. Include order number with your computer and mail...
www.theecuexchange.com www.theecuexchange.com
Nice thanks for the link ill be looking into that soon appreciate the info and help
 
Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
south jersey
Yeah if you have a core ecu it's definitely worth repairing, even most local computer repair places are capable of repairing those, caps and transistors are a few dollars in parts, rest is labor to replace and test them.. the guys trying to get 500 and up out of used or repaired one, better options out there, people just hoard them.
 
8

89valleyvert

New Member
Apr 9, 2023
rednotch said:
Yeah if you have a core ecu it's definitely worth repairing, even most local computer repair places are capable of repairing those, caps and transistors are a few dollars in parts, rest is labor to replace and test them.. the guys trying to get 500 and up out of used or repaired one, better options out there, people just hoard them.
Appreciate the help. Does my car being convertible have anything to do with the computer?
 
