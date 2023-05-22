89 mustang core support

I was wondering if anybody can help me out on this 89 mustang. I bought it a few months ago all in pieces. Ive got it like 3/4 done. Today I put the engine in and when I went to put the radiator in the fan was close when I put the top mounts on it the fan was hitting the radiator. I'm pretty sure the core support is bent. It's a convertible so it has the braces on the bottom and when I was looking at them I noticed the driver side looks like its bending upwards too. Would anybody have some messerments they could tell me? I did from the firewall to the core support using the radiator upper mounts to the top part of the windshield motor as my spots and I got driver side 39 1/8 inches. the passenger side was 39 inches. The bottom I used the rack and piñon bolts and got driver side 20 1/4 inches and the passenger side was 20 5/8. could somebody please send me what yours is? I'm thinking the bottom part is what's bad it does look a little bowed up. Also if you could tell me how far is your fan away from the radiator fins too. Thank you