Factory Air Intake Tube Replacement?

I the factory air intake tube with the stock air box. I'm thinking of swapping it with a tube that doesn't have the ribbed bends. I don't know if it will make a difference?
I use to have a C&L tube, but the person who temporarily owned my car put the stock tube on. I can buy a C&L tube, but unfortunately I would have to purchase the whole set up with the C&L meter. I'm running a Pro-M. https://www.americanmuscle.com/cnl-76maf-upgrade-8993gt.html
Do they sell just an air tube to work with my set up?
Thanks
 

