Brandonshuping
- Mar 5, 2022
I have 2 of these dealer promo fox body mustangs for sale. Came with a 3hp brigg but have been swapped to a 6.5 hp 208 cc briggs.
Both run and drive. I haven't seen any like this except a pacecar on the forum in 2009.
Entertaining any reasonable offers, never seen another so not sure of the value of them.
