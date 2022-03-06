For Sale Fox body Go Carts

Brandonshuping

Mar 5, 2022
Cartersville, Ga
I have 2 of these dealer promo fox body mustangs for sale. Came with a 3hp brigg but have been swapped to a 6.5 hp 208 cc briggs.
Both run and drive. I haven't seen any like this except a pacecar on the forum in 2009.

Entertaining any reasonable offers, never seen another so not sure of the value of them.
 

Attachments

  • 20220305_172009.jpg
    20220305_172009.jpg
    709.1 KB · Views: 124
  • 20220305_172019.jpg
    20220305_172019.jpg
    665.9 KB · Views: 119
  • 20220305_172052.jpg
    20220305_172052.jpg
    704.4 KB · Views: 109
  • 20220305_172026.jpg
    20220305_172026.jpg
    411.8 KB · Views: 104
  • 20220305_172106.jpg
    20220305_172106.jpg
    435.4 KB · Views: 97
  • 20220305_172033.jpg
    20220305_172033.jpg
    636 KB · Views: 88
  • 20220305_172045.jpg
    20220305_172045.jpg
    582.2 KB · Views: 106
