Foxes at Mecum

Mar 17, 2017
Mecum Kissimmee kicks off today. In the opening preview of the auction they went over a bunch of featured collections that are going to attract a lot of attention and one of them was a really nice Fox Body Mustang collection. Not sure what day and time it’s gonna cross but definitely excited to see how they do.
 
I got to Orlando late Wednesday evening and me and my buddy went today. Over 4,000 cars and we walked nonstop for 8 hours and might have seen 2000 of them at the very most. Best Fox Mustang was a red 93 Cobra with about 12,000 miles on it but its getting auctioned next week so have no idea what it will bring. Super clean car and well documented. There was a reef blue 93 Coupe with Cobra wheels on it and my favorite thing about it was the claim of its being "mostly stock" ...WTF ever. This seemed to be a common theme on what I would call affordable cars (Tahoes, Mustangs, Camaros, etc) that were all from the 80's and 90's. I was all over the 1969 and 1970 sport roof mustangs as they are my favorite of that era. Is absolutely crazy how many old Mopar iron cars are here as I didn't think they made that many. Absolutely crazy how many there are. Lots of C-10 SWB trucks but I only saw about four F100's in the 67-72 range. None of them had the Crown Vic front suspension swap or Coyotes just big blocks and four linked but still were nice. My buddy and I were al over the Lambo's and Ferrari's of our childhoods (had the posters on the walls) and could not believe how janky they actually are.

Anyhow, if any of you are in the area the trip and the $30 entry fee is definitely worth it.
 
Rdub6
@AeroCoupe Awesome to hear real experience from these "shows". I've been telling my brothers we need to get to one of these one day, wherever it may be. Glad to hear it's worth attending!
 
Was watching some of the day 1 action yesterday and there was a 1970 Challenger R/T in burnt orange. White stripes, white vinyl top, and the hottest version of the 440 you could get. Looked like it just rolled out of the factory but sat a hair lower than most I’ve seen. Was absolutely stunning on TV. Sold for $110k. Did you guys happen to see it up close?
 
Yesterday was my only day to go so I don’t think it was still there. To be honest there were so many Mopars I just lost interest in them. Was more focused on the 69/70 Mustangs, super cars (including Cobras) and custom resto mod builds. Factory correct cars are just not my thing.
 
I like them all. Lol. Except the pre war era or brass era cars. Too old for me. No disrespect to the ones done well or perfectly preserved, just not my thing. Neither are the exotics. Like I can’t watch Mecum at Monterey. Too many cars I just can’t relate to. Or afford for that matter. I’m all about American muscle.

Glad you enjoyed the show. Tell my wife every year we gotta hit Kissimmee. She has family down in FLA so it would be easy to head down and get over to the show for a day. Maybe next year.
 
Someone tell me where 65k is they claim is into it, looks like a 4cyl roller someone slapped together lol. https://www.mecum.com/lots/FL0123-547646/1991-ford-mustang-lx-coupe/
 
www.mecum.com

1989 Ford Mustang GT | D154.1 | Kissimmee 2023 | Mecum Auctions

1989 Ford Mustang GT presented as Lot D154.1 at Kissimmee, FL
www.mecum.com www.mecum.com

22k... Anyone ever seen a legit 19k mile car needed an interior replacement, a bad repaint and repo vin stickers? That tmi seat cover will look like crap in 6 months. Honestly starting to hate how many frauds are getting into these cars these days just to flip them.
 
B36A146E-7BFD-4AB7-8640-B50C70DEEC9D.png


Looks like the collection is crossing the block tomorrow at some point.
 
I happened to be off today, so I got to watch this (nothing else to do on this rainy day). Some of those cars in that collection brought some pretty good numbers. The blue ‘93 cobra went for 80k if I remember correctly!
 
That cobra was really nice. Under 4000 documented miles. Think they said that may have been a record. There were some really nice cars and overall the LX’s brought more money than the GT’s and there were also more of them. A lot of those special edition cars. My favorite I think was the 7up car. Love that dark emerald green with the white top and the turbine wheels.
 
I remember when a clean sub-50K mile 2-tone 90-93 GT was a $5K car....

But that's how it goes with anything deemed collectible. Folks are still chopping these things up all over Bookface, so those clean, low-mileage unmolsted cars are few and far between.
 
Any every hacked up car that needs 100 of hours and thousands of dollars to even come close to looking clean just got another a big increase in asking price. All ready seeing a few re-raise there asking prices after not being able to move them for 6 plus months lol.

There's a straight 85 notch with a mass air swap somewhatt near me for 5k thats pretty weathered but claiming rust free., Probably have to pick that up if its still available because those prices are few and far in the NE now, got people asking more then that for rollers with the towers completely rotted away. And I want another coupe to play with. Seriously looking into buying them out of Mexico soon.
 
I'm going to narrow down your question to aero-nose foxes since I'm not a 4-eye lover.
LMR says Ford built right at 1,000,573 from 87-93.

I'm going to figure that 5% of the non-Cobras are still nice, and maybe half of the Cobras are, which means that there are just on the high side of 20k clean Foxes still around. I think that's still plenty, while explaining why they're expensive to purchase, if clean.
 
