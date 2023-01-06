Foxes at Mecum

I got to Orlando late Wednesday evening and me and my buddy went today. Over 4,000 cars and we walked nonstop for 8 hours and might have seen 2000 of them at the very most. Best Fox Mustang was a red 93 Cobra with about 12,000 miles on it but its getting auctioned next week so have no idea what it will bring. Super clean car and well documented. There was a reef blue 93 Coupe with Cobra wheels on it and my favorite thing about it was the claim of its being "mostly stock" ...WTF ever. This seemed to be a common theme on what I would call affordable cars (Tahoes, Mustangs, Camaros, etc) that were all from the 80's and 90's. I was all over the 1969 and 1970 sport roof mustangs as they are my favorite of that era. Is absolutely crazy how many old Mopar iron cars are here as I didn't think they made that many. Absolutely crazy how many there are. Lots of C-10 SWB trucks but I only saw about four F100's in the 67-72 range. None of them had the Crown Vic front suspension swap or Coyotes just big blocks and four linked but still were nice. My buddy and I were al over the Lambo's and Ferrari's of our childhoods (had the posters on the walls) and could not believe how janky they actually are.



Anyhow, if any of you are in the area the trip and the $30 entry fee is definitely worth it.