Fuel Injector Install help

Dec 13, 2021
Hi all. Need some guidance please, first time doing injectors. Currently installing a Cobra upper & lower on my 92LX. Decided to swap out the old crusty 19# factory injectors with some new 24# Accel injectors (8 pack #150824). I have a new 24# mass air as well.

The questions:
1) the new Accel injectors don’t seem to fit quite a snugly in the lower manifold as the old factory injectors. Is that normal? They pop in but not as tightly. This is before the fuel rail is installed btw.

2) the pintle caps on the old injectors do not look like they will fit the new Accel injectors, see pic for reference. The tip is shaped a little differently. Do the new injectors not require pintle cap?
 

Seems to pop into the (factory) fuel rail just fine, although fuel rail is not attached. Maybe I’m overthinking and aftermarket injectors just fit a little differently?

Oh and engine runs great. It’s your standard factory 302 with some bolt-ons. Just trying to do some maintenance + upgrades.
 

