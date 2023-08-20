So let me start off by giving a little background on the issue and what I've done so far. I bought a trick flow 11R top end kit and a Holley systemax II intake, 24lb injectors, pro-m 75mm mass air calibrated for 24lb injectors. Installed everything fired the car up and it ran horrible, had 2 bad bran new injectors. Got a whole new set checked to make sure all of them worked and they do. Put them in fired the car back up, car idles great but has no power at all. The car is stock bottom end has an aod 2800 stall with 4.10 gears and it won't even do a burn out. Sometimes when you try to stall it up to do a burnout it will pop in the intake. Also does that when you are slowing down. I'm going to be putting an AFR gauge in this week. But so far I put new cap and rotor, new plugs, new wires, new tps, new iac, new act, cts and ignition coil. I swapped the factory mass air In just to see if that would change anything and still the same. No power at all. But the car will idle and rev up perfect. It's just once it goes under a load then it will pop in the intake. Any help and suggestions would be great.