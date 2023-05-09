Progress Thread Getting my 2000 gt stang to 350-400 whp

asap40

May 9, 2023
Hey everybody I just recently got a 2000 mustang gt and am looking to give it a little more kick, but I'm relatively new to the upgrading scene and not 100% sure what I should do to bring those numbers out of the v8. This is why I've come here to ask for you're all advice, please keep in mind I'm still a high school student and don't have infinite funds, and want to use this as a daily driver that I can have some fun with when I want to.

Any and all help is appreciated!

Thanks, Austin.
 

