Hey everybody I just recently got a 2000 mustang gt and am looking to give it a little more kick, but I'm relatively new to the upgrading scene and not 100% sure what I should do to bring those numbers out of the v8. This is why I've come here to ask for you're all advice, please keep in mind I'm still a high school student and don't have infinite funds, and want to use this as a daily driver that I can have some fun with when I want to.



Any and all help is appreciated!



Thanks, Austin.