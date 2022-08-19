Got something new....and its cool

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,878
3,497
184
Mililani, Hawaii
A lot of you know the story of me buying my SSP new along with several others who did the same. Well, when the cars were ordered there were two orders. January, and June. From what I understand both orders were identical. Meaning (for example) 4 black, 4 white, ONE Royal Blue, one silver for each order. So, I have the Royal Blue from the first delivery, my friend who I lost touch with years ago had the other Royal Blue 1993 SSP Mustang from the June order. Guess what I found and bought? Yes, the other one. Not ANOTHER one, THE other one. I now have both of them. Other than not having the original engine, this thing is pretty original. It came with a 331 stroker with AFR 185 heads. :D

20220818_145007.jpg
20220818_122813.jpg
20220818_122804.jpg
20220818_122738.jpg
 
  • Like
  • Hell Yeah!
  • Winner
Reactions: 10 users

  • Sponsors (?)


Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,878
3,497
184
Mililani, Hawaii
I found one of the silver ones. It belonged to my friend who sold it years ago. I found out it is in Texas now and asked the guy if he would sell it. Don't think he will sell though....
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,878
3,497
184
Mililani, Hawaii
@limp , in Hawaii police officers use their own vehicles for patrol, and they get a monthly allowance to maintain the vehicle.... but they actually own the vehicle. It is their personal vehicle which they pay for with a removeable blue roof light, and they can use it on their off duty time as they please. IF I happened to be a police officer, then allegedly we could have had our friend who owned the Ford dealership order the cars for us for police work back then. This was the only way a Police Package car (SSP) could have ever been ordered and sold to an individual police officer instead of an agency. At least that I know of....allegedly....;);)
 
  • Like
  • Haha
Reactions: 2 users
bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

still married haven't seen testicles in years
10 Year Member
Jun 7, 2012
1,657
1,456
164
42
Little Elm, TX
Good to know, now if I'm ever driving around the island and someone in a mustang with a light bar tries to pull me over I won't be quite as suspicious, I will still call 911 and confirm before I actually pull over though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AeroCoupe
Should I Get a New Clutch Fork and Pivot Ball Stud?
Replies
13
Views
520
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
Mstng93SSP
It's coming apart..93 coupe
Replies
116
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mstng93SSP
Mstng93SSP
F
Cobra & Mach 1
Replies
35
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
Kid wita 5oh
Wheels-Tires NVX wheel fitment problem
Replies
19
Views
957
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Kid wita 5oh
Kid wita 5oh
I
Adding Ac
Replies
34
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu