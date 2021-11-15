Got the Anderson Top End Kit Installed

93 teal terror

93 teal terror

Founding Member
Jul 13, 2001
971
62
69
Durham N.C.
#1
I think I finally got most of the bugs worked out. Probably still needs a tune. Running really rich. I love the cam in this thing. Sounds great if you ask me. The top end power band is quite different with the stock 2:73's in it. Its funny, it actually acts a lot like the 997 911 I have. Loves above 3k RPMs.

I will say its a little hard to drive at lower speeds. I think the 3:73s I have had for 10 years in the box will help that. Anderson recommend 4:10s lol

First hard pull and the tires broke loose at the top of first. Kinda crazy. In a fun way.

www.andersonfordmotorsport.com

Anderson Ultimate 6200 RPM Natural Aspirated Top End Kit for 1987 - 1993 5.0 Mustang

Anderson Ford Motorsport is the ultimate source of high-quality Ford Mustang performance and racing parts. We provide parts for classic and modern engines.
www.andersonfordmotorsport.com www.andersonfordmotorsport.com


View: https://youtu.be/eC3S5FNkP6E




20211114_171145.jpg
20211114_171236.jpg
 
  • Like
  • Hell Yeah!
Reactions: 4 users

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
Thanks me too. I've been wanting to do a HCI for over 20 years. You know its funny after all this time, it kind of just feels like a newer car with less grip. The expedition has the twin turbo V6 and the truck the coyote 5.0 with probably similar numbers though obviously both are pigs.

Either way I am impressed how good it runs with almost 200k miles on the stock short block.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#5
93 teal terror said:
I think I finally got most of the bugs worked out. Probably still needs a tune. Running really rich. I love the cam in this thing. Sounds great if you ask me. The top end power band is quite different with the stock 2:73's in it. Its funny, it actually acts a lot like the 997 911 I have. Loves above 3k RPMs.

I will say its a little hard to drive at lower speeds. I think the 3:73s I have had for 10 years in the box will help that. Anderson recommend 4:10s lol

First hard pull and the tires broke loose at the top of first. Kinda crazy. In a fun way.

www.andersonfordmotorsport.com

Anderson Ultimate 6200 RPM Natural Aspirated Top End Kit for 1987 - 1993 5.0 Mustang

Anderson Ford Motorsport is the ultimate source of high-quality Ford Mustang performance and racing parts. We provide parts for classic and modern engines.
www.andersonfordmotorsport.com www.andersonfordmotorsport.com


View: https://youtu.be/eC3S5FNkP6E




20211114_171145.jpg
20211114_171236.jpg
Click to expand...


Nix all that and install a twin screw. The 2:73s will help to keep the tires from spinning in 3rd and 4th. :jester:
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
#7
Not sure it always just said Anderson Ford Motorsports in the emails. But I don't have any complaints. The cam was out of stock when I bought mine but it came in a couple of months which fit my 2 yr build schedule lol
 
#8
Well after a 70 mile drive, its leaking oil at the front of the motor pretty badly. I think its just the front main seal. I am a little concerned though, when I bought a new cover, it came a little warped and was "flexible" so I figured it would just conform to the motor once bolted in. I am going to try to just replace the seal without taking the water pump etc off and hopefully its just that.
 
#11
93 teal terror said:
I think I finally got most of the bugs worked out. Probably still needs a tune. Running really rich. I love the cam in this thing. Sounds great if you ask me. The top end power band is quite different with the stock 2:73's in it. Its funny, it actually acts a lot like the 997 911 I have. Loves above 3k RPMs.

I will say its a little hard to drive at lower speeds. I think the 3:73s I have had for 10 years in the box will help that. Anderson recommend 4:10s lol

First hard pull and the tires broke loose at the top of first. Kinda crazy. In a fun way.

www.andersonfordmotorsport.com

Anderson Ultimate 6200 RPM Natural Aspirated Top End Kit for 1987 - 1993 5.0 Mustang

Anderson Ford Motorsport is the ultimate source of high-quality Ford Mustang performance and racing parts. We provide parts for classic and modern engines.
www.andersonfordmotorsport.com www.andersonfordmotorsport.com


View: https://youtu.be/eC3S5FNkP6E




20211114_171145.jpg
20211114_171236.jpg
Click to expand...

I have an '86 with TFS TW heads, Edelbrock intake and Ford E303 cam, and I had 2.73s until I replaced them with 3.55s last year. Mine is also difficult to drive at low speeds, even with the 3.55s, but better than with the 2.73s.
 
#17
I'm getting some pricing on having it tuned and the shop also does install work. Depending on the pricing, I might have them at least do the gears and new differential I've had for 10 years, possibly the front main seal too.

Time is at a premium at the moment and I'd just like to drive the car after putting only about 500 miles on it in the past 10 years. I also need to get a new mid pipe (h or x?), right now the stock gutted one is on because I had to get it inspected and they still do a visual here.
 
#20
It sure is. Used a dremel cutting wheel and cleaned it up with a deburring bit. It comes with a sort of plastic strip that is really difficult to get on. But once its on there it seems to stay. Right now I just have the filter/maf free but there is a bracket I want to mount it to the fender once I put the fender back on for good. If you come up with a better way, let me know. The instructions or lack of are pretty spartan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Engine 93 lx top end kit install now has no power.
Replies
106
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
anorth93
A
J
Top end Kit....Anderson or TF?
Replies
9
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
L
Help with TrickFlow Top End Kit
Replies
6
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
Mstng93SSP
Fox Trick Flow Top End Kit
Replies
11
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
fredfifty
fredfifty
1989LXFOX
Engine SVE Top End Kit Fit Question
Replies
21
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2000xp8
2000xp8
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu