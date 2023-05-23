Hello all!

May 23, 2023
Hello all,

I am a proud owner of a laser red 2000 Mustang GT Convertible. I bought it back in 2015 (I think) partially for a project car, but also as a secondary weekend toy. I've done some work to it such as modernizing lighting, convertible top repair, hydro E-brake install, and probably many other things I can't remember at the moment.

It is a bit unfortunate that probably the only reason I joined was see if anyone was experiencing similar issues that I'm having. I've never had an issue with this car, but went traveled for about 1 year, unable to drive and now the alternator keeps failing, multiple times, on new alternators.

At any rate, good to be here! Cheers! Kanpai (乾杯)! Za Zdorovye (За здоровье)
 

