Hot Start Issue.

One thing that kinda stands out here is the pedal being pushed to the floor.When you mash the gas pedal to wot while tryin to start the car,the computer shuts the injector pulse off.If it starts with the injectors not spraying fuel,this is sometimes caused by a defective fuel pressure regulator.The no start condition always occurs after the vehicle has been driven for 20-30 minutes and its warmed up to operating temperature.You could rent a fuel pressure gauge,attach it to the shrader valve(near the end of metal fuel lines right before they attach to the fuel rail)check pressure when vehicle is first started(should be 30-40psi)then let the vehicle run for 20 minutes or so,turn the key off,then try to restart.If it won't start,check the fuel pressure to see if its below 35psi or above 45psi with key on/engine off.Low to zero pressure would indicate the regulator is stuck open.Its also possible that the regulator is sticking closed causing the injectors to dump too much fuel into the chamber while you're tryin to start vehicle.Then when you mash the pedal to the floor and the injectors stop spraying fuel,the car will then start.