recently I have had overheating problems on my foxbody. the temperature gauge creeps up higher after reaching operating temperature until I turn the car off. it does not get to operating temperature any quicker than it used to, but I was wondering if coolant was not circulating in the engine block at all, would the temperature rise very quickly? I have driven it just to test it after replacing some components like the radiator cap and soon will be replacing the radiator itself, but I dont want to risk hurting the engine by even running it for a little if it has no coolant. is there a way to tell if coolant is actually getting to the block at all or not?