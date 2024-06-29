Engine how fast would an engine overheat with zero coolant

recently I have had overheating problems on my foxbody. the temperature gauge creeps up higher after reaching operating temperature until I turn the car off. it does not get to operating temperature any quicker than it used to, but I was wondering if coolant was not circulating in the engine block at all, would the temperature rise very quickly? I have driven it just to test it after replacing some components like the radiator cap and soon will be replacing the radiator itself, but I dont want to risk hurting the engine by even running it for a little if it has no coolant. is there a way to tell if coolant is actually getting to the block at all or not?
 

#2
I might start with the thermostat.

Easy enough to remove it and drop it into a pan of boiling water to see if it opens.

Replace it with a fresh gasket and thin bead of black RTV regardless of the the outcome.
 
