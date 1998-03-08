I'm at my wits end. My daily driver has been sitting for too long now and I've been told the only remedy is to get it towed to the Ford Dealership to have them reprogram the PATS. I don't have the funds to do that. The mobile mechanic that I paid to come out and diagnose my crank no start issue said he read a P1260- Theft Detected Engine Disabled and tried resetting it but it only came back. He had expensive equipment like an Autel tool that can start parts in the engine etc and he said everything mechanically with the car looks to be in working order. So other than the car not getting spark due to PATS telling the PCM that it's being stolen its should run. After he left I found more info online that said with that DTC of P1260 there should be fault codes in the PATS as well that would narrow down the issue even further but unfortunately I don't have the equipment to find out what those codes are myself. If it was only a transceiver or the wiring that needed to be replaced I could afford that but I don't have the time or funds to order individual parts and then wait for them to be shipped and find out that's not the right fix etc.



To simplify my question down what is the most affordable way for me to either DIY disable the PATS so I never have to deal with the issue again or is there any other solution that I can afford to do myself quickly? Would buying an OBD II and downloading Forscan work?