Electrical How to disable PATS 1998 3.8L

J

jpiete3

New Member
Oct 21, 2024
1
0
1
Port Orchard
#1
I'm at my wits end. My daily driver has been sitting for too long now and I've been told the only remedy is to get it towed to the Ford Dealership to have them reprogram the PATS. I don't have the funds to do that. The mobile mechanic that I paid to come out and diagnose my crank no start issue said he read a P1260- Theft Detected Engine Disabled and tried resetting it but it only came back. He had expensive equipment like an Autel tool that can start parts in the engine etc and he said everything mechanically with the car looks to be in working order. So other than the car not getting spark due to PATS telling the PCM that it's being stolen its should run. After he left I found more info online that said with that DTC of P1260 there should be fault codes in the PATS as well that would narrow down the issue even further but unfortunately I don't have the equipment to find out what those codes are myself. If it was only a transceiver or the wiring that needed to be replaced I could afford that but I don't have the time or funds to order individual parts and then wait for them to be shipped and find out that's not the right fix etc.

To simplify my question down what is the most affordable way for me to either DIY disable the PATS so I never have to deal with the issue again or is there any other solution that I can afford to do myself quickly? Would buying an OBD II and downloading Forscan work?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
jpiete3 said:
Would buying an OBD II and downloading Forscan work?
Click to expand...

I've done it on 99-04 cars, but not sure what sort of support it offers '98 cars

But i've done cluster swaps and key programming using Forscan. On the 99+ You need to initialize the cluster to the ECM (under pats programming) and then perform a PATS key program.
 
#4
The code P1260 indicates that the PCM is being told not to let the engine run by the PATS system. In the 96-98 Mustangs, there is a standalone PATS module behind the dash that is the decision maker, and it tells the PCM whether or not to let the car start. If it tells the PCM not to let the car start, the PCM will throw a P1260 code, and it will disable the fuel injectors. The PATS module will also blink the theft light rapidly, to let you know that the reason the car isn't starting is the PATS anti-theft system.

PATS does not disable the starter, or the ignition on 96-98 cars. It just disables injector pulse.

The only way to disable PATS or get around it in any way (other than repairing it and properly programming 2 or more keys) is with a PCM reflash with a custom calibration. The Ford dealer can't do it, Ford IDS software can't do it, and Forscan can't do it. Tuners can do it, but not cost effectively.

We can delete PATS, and cost effectively. Usually cheaper than having one key made by a locksmith. And cheaper than a tow truck.

Best regards,
Steve Hulett
Drag Radial Performance
 
#5
Pontisteve said:
The code P1260 indicates that the PCM is being told not to let the engine run by the PATS system. In the 96-98 Mustangs, there is a standalone PATS module behind the dash that is the decision maker, and it tells the PCM whether or not to let the car start. If it tells the PCM not to let the car start, the PCM will throw a P1260 code, and it will disable the fuel injectors. The PATS module will also blink the theft light rapidly, to let you know that the reason the car isn't starting is the PATS anti-theft system.

PATS does not disable the starter, or the ignition on 96-98 cars. It just disables injector pulse.

The only way to disable PATS or get around it in any way (other than repairing it and properly programming 2 or more keys) is with a PCM reflash with a custom calibration. The Ford dealer can't do it, Ford IDS software can't do it, and Forscan can't do it. Tuners can do it, but not cost effectively.

We can delete PATS, and cost effectively. Usually cheaper than having one key made by a locksmith. And cheaper than a tow truck.

Best regards,
Steve Hulett
Drag Radial Performance
Click to expand...
That is some of the best news I've heard I am right where the other guy is I have a 97 exact same situation no one seems to be able to help me it was at the key guy for a million years I bought a new transceiver that's not what it was my last hope is this instrument cluster wipe or deletion I do not know how to do that please help how do I get a hold of you? I'm in Medford Oregon
 
#6
Deat said:
That is some of the best news I've heard I am right where the other guy is I have a 97 exact same situation no one seems to be able to help me it was at the key guy for a million years I bought a new transceiver that's not what it was my last hope is this instrument cluster wipe or deletion I do not know how to do that please help how do I get a hold of you? I'm in Medford Oregon
Click to expand...
Email me at [email protected], and I'll send you forms and instructions on how to send your PCM in.
 
#7
Pontisteve said:
The code P1260 indicates that the PCM is being told not to let the engine run by the PATS system. In the 96-98 Mustangs, there is a standalone PATS module behind the dash that is the decision maker, and it tells the PCM whether or not to let the car start. If it tells the PCM not to let the car start, the PCM will throw a P1260 code, and it will disable the fuel injectors. The PATS module will also blink the theft light rapidly, to let you know that the reason the car isn't starting is the PATS anti-theft system.

PATS does not disable the starter, or the ignition on 96-98 cars. It just disables injector pulse.

The only way to disable PATS or get around it in any way (other than repairing it and properly programming 2 or more keys) is with a PCM reflash with a custom calibration. The Ford dealer can't do it, Ford IDS software can't do it, and Forscan can't do it. Tuners can do it, but not cost effectively.

We can delete PATS, and cost effectively. Usually cheaper than having one key made by a locksmith. And cheaper than a tow truck.

Best regards,
Steve Hulett
Drag Radial Performance
Click to expand...
Okay so what software can do it? I need this done asap and kind of cheaply. I'm buying the car for $600 and I'm at the point where some shops within reasonable distance are charging close to purchase price or more. All I want is to drive this car. I keep seeing tuners that can do it but not for the 98 model. Ford dealerships say that can't touch anything 20 years or older. If I wanted to spend a fortune on this, I'd just get a haltec or something similar. But I'm trying to leave this car alone while I build my PT Cruiser. any advice?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Resolved PATS problem with a Mustang 2010 V6 - SOLVED-
Replies
7
Views
1K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
MRMRacing
M
S
Crank no start, I’m stumped!
Replies
9
Views
476
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Stangaddict
S
ucnhtmenow1
Engine No start issue AGAIN!
Replies
5
Views
693
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
89ripper
89ripper
Mustang5L5
Programming 99-04 Mustang Keys using Forscan
Replies
2
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1996–1998 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
76
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu