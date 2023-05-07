I know, another idle issue post.



My 88GT idles up at start up and settles to 750 rpm when cold. Once I drive it and it warms up it surges to anywhere from 1200-1500 rpm and stays there until I put it into gear. With it running I disconnected the IAC and instead of it having trouble staying running and stalling it drops down to 750 rpm and idles fine. Any thoughts on what route to take to fix this issue?

Thanks