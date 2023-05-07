Idle issue

G

GMan79

Member
Jan 15, 2022
9
1
13
Ohio
I know, another idle issue post.

My 88GT idles up at start up and settles to 750 rpm when cold. Once I drive it and it warms up it surges to anywhere from 1200-1500 rpm and stays there until I put it into gear. With it running I disconnected the IAC and instead of it having trouble staying running and stalling it drops down to 750 rpm and idles fine. Any thoughts on what route to take to fix this issue?
Thanks
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
24,320
9,011
203
polk county florida
Right off the top I would look for a vacuum leak.
Check for codes, look for lean codes.
DISCLAIMER: I am not a mechanic, I just can't afford to pay anybody to screw something up so I have to do it myself.
Oh, any modifications?
 
