Keeping a Foxbody in California :(

89Foxx!

Aug 24, 2024
Rio Vista, Ca.
I'm stuck here in CA and cant control the stupidity of the "Make you breath better" laws that are constant here! So I finally found an 89 GT that hasn't been molested beyond my scope of repair and bought it. Like most of you here, we love the Foxbody, BUT... 35 year old issues will be popping up from time to time, and the emissions in this state are tough to say the least. I'll keep this one stock, and thats ok, but how long until these 302 HO's just wont pass emissions anymore..who knows. Anyway, glad to be here once again after many years!
 

89Foxx! said:
lol, I wish boosting was an option. The vin code says OXFORD WHITE but its not:) I'm not really sure of this exact current color, it kind of looks burgundy, maroon.... It looks nice though.
What's wrong with boost? :shrug:


Install this in a street car and never look back:

1731441669798.webp


There are some fuel system and tuning items required as well but we can cross that bridge when you come to your senses and figure out that you need MOAH POWAH! :D

Forget college tuition. This will get you more tail. :jester:
 
Noobz347 said:
What's wrong with boost? :shrug:


Install this in a street car and never look back:

1731441669798.webp


There are some fuel system and tuning items required as well but we can cross that bridge when you come to your senses and figure out that you need MOAH POWAH! :D

Forget college tuition. This will get you more tail. :jester:
The hot smogs here went from about $100 a few years back to an even $500 on average...ridiculous! I'm visualizing that KB on my 89..tuition, what's that;)
 
89Foxx! said:
I'm stuck here in CA and cant control the stupidity of the "Make you breath better" laws that are constant here! So I finally found an 89 GT that hasn't been molested beyond my scope of repair and bought it. Like most of you here, we love the Foxbody, BUT... 35 year old issues will be popping up from time to time, and the emissions in this state are tough to say the least. I'll keep this one stock, and thats ok, but how long until these 302 HO's just wont pass emissions anymore..who knows. Anyway, glad to be here once again after many years!
I’m not all that familiar with California smog laws, other than I know they’re very anal about emissions, but I thought as long as your car met the regulations for its year of manufacture that you were OK smog-wise.

Bill
 
