Keeping a Foxbody in California :(

89Foxx!
Member
-
- Aug 24, 2024
-
- 4
-
- 3
-
- 13
I'm stuck here in CA and cant control the stupidity of the "Make you breath better" laws that are constant here! So I finally found an 89 GT that hasn't been molested beyond my scope of repair and bought it. Like most of you here, we love the Foxbody, BUT... 35 year old issues will be popping up from time to time, and the emissions in this state are tough to say the least. I'll keep this one stock, and thats ok, but how long until these 302 HO's just wont pass emissions anymore..who knows. Anyway, glad to be here once again after many years!