Well, finally took ownership of my 'new' 1990 GT 5-speed after my long winded "Welcome Wagon" post, so i'm going to start this new Progress thread here now that the car is actually mine.Took delivery 9/22/24I knew of most of the issues the car had prior to buying it, the seller and I go back many years as I sold him my previous Fox. But, as always, you get in it to drive it an hour and a half home and things pop up. Overall though everything seemed fine, all gauges looked good. Car already has the following mods done to it:- MM C/C Plates- FMS Aluminum Driveshaft - this is nice because its probably something i wouldn't have bought myself- 5-lug with cobra brakes, everything brand new, MM proportioning valve, new e-brake cable- 3.31 gears- AP Exhaust Technologies cat back... i think this is like just a Summit brand exhaust?- JBA headers (mine from my Fox i sold him)- New tires, i can't tell exactly what they are from the pictures but i can make out "Motive" on one of the sidewalls- New H&R Springs, he said he took out existing H&R Springs because they were too low, so maybe new springs just not as low- Koni Shocks- New McLeod clutch and clutch cable- New 3G alternator- New BatteryHe also provided me some misc. parts in the trunk which consist of some bushings and sensors, but most notably some 'better' quarter windows. I looked at them, they're not perfect, but do look good.I've already purchased the following to be put on:- MGW short shifter- MM HD Adjustable LCAs (from a member here)- LMR cupholder center console (the ashtray door is broken)- New center armrest pad- LMR weather stripping kit- LMR door hinge kit (drivers door seems to sag a little)Need to figure out the following issues pretty quickly:- Drivers outside brake pad doesn't seem to be making full contact with the rotor (pictured above)- Needs an alignment- Needs tire balancing or something, i noticed a bump bump bump when coming to a stop that was rhythmic with speed (even in neutral), and the steering wheel had some excessive shake driving on the freeway- Cracked fog light lense- Speedo is off like 10-15 miles per hour fast so i'll need to buy a new speedo gearLooking forward to getting her dialed in and start the modding process!