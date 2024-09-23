Progress Thread Komo's 1990 GT

gkomo

gkomo

Active Member
Aug 2, 2024
172
115
53
San Diego, CA
#1
Well, finally took ownership of my 'new' 1990 GT 5-speed after my long winded "Welcome Wagon" post, so i'm going to start this new Progress thread here now that the car is actually mine.

Took delivery 9/22/24

Fox Home 1.webp

Fox Home 2.webp

Fox Home 4.webp

Fox Home 3.webp


I knew of most of the issues the car had prior to buying it, the seller and I go back many years as I sold him my previous Fox. But, as always, you get in it to drive it an hour and a half home and things pop up. Overall though everything seemed fine, all gauges looked good. Car already has the following mods done to it:

- MM C/C Plates
- FMS Aluminum Driveshaft - this is nice because its probably something i wouldn't have bought myself
- 5-lug with cobra brakes, everything brand new, MM proportioning valve, new e-brake cable
- 3.31 gears
- AP Exhaust Technologies cat back... i think this is like just a Summit brand exhaust?
- JBA headers (mine from my Fox i sold him)
- New tires, i can't tell exactly what they are from the pictures but i can make out "Motive" on one of the sidewalls
- New H&R Springs, he said he took out existing H&R Springs because they were too low, so maybe new springs just not as low
- Koni Shocks
- New McLeod clutch and clutch cable
- New 3G alternator
- New Battery

He also provided me some misc. parts in the trunk which consist of some bushings and sensors, but most notably some 'better' quarter windows. I looked at them, they're not perfect, but do look good.

I've already purchased the following to be put on:

- MGW short shifter
- MM HD Adjustable LCAs (from a member here)
- LMR cupholder center console (the ashtray door is broken)
- New center armrest pad
- LMR weather stripping kit
- LMR door hinge kit (drivers door seems to sag a little)

Need to figure out the following issues pretty quickly:

- Drivers outside brake pad doesn't seem to be making full contact with the rotor (pictured above)
- Needs an alignment
- Needs tire balancing or something, i noticed a bump bump bump when coming to a stop that was rhythmic with speed (even in neutral), and the steering wheel had some excessive shake driving on the freeway
- Cracked fog light lense
- Speedo is off like 10-15 miles per hour fast so i'll need to buy a new speedo gear

Looking forward to getting her dialed in and start the modding process!
 
  • Like
Reactions: DeathProof88, Rdub6, Mac131 and 5 others

  • Sponsors (?)


#5
I'm still trying to figure out what these *cough* "Xenforo geniuses" did with the link parser but if you click anywhere in the quote below, it will take you to the thread.


Noobz347

Thread 'The Car Cover Thread - What You Got?'

Hey folks. I just ordered a car cover for a $145 that I nearly paid $280 for a week ago.

They have nothing to do with me or Stangnet. I just thought it was a good deal.

They're at 50% off until midnight so I'm passing it along.

Car Covers | Lifetime Warranty Free Shipping | Call 1-800-288-5844

www.carautocovers.com www.carautocovers.com

I just picked up one of their 5 layer covers for the new DD.

I will likely kill this thread once the sale expires.

p.s. I don't actually know if it's a good cover or not. I'll let ya know what I think when it arrives.


Edit: Thread title change and questions: What covers do you all have? How old is it and how...
  • Like
 
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief and gkomo
#6
Noobz347 said:
I'm still trying to figure out what these *cough* "Xenforo geniuses" did with the link parser but if you click anywhere in the quote below, it will take you to the thread.


Noobz347

Thread 'The Car Cover Thread - What You Got?'

Hey folks. I just ordered a car cover for a $145 that I nearly paid $280 for a week ago.

They have nothing to do with me or Stangnet. I just thought it was a good deal.

They're at 50% off until midnight so I'm passing it along.

Car Covers | Lifetime Warranty Free Shipping | Call 1-800-288-5844

www.carautocovers.com www.carautocovers.com

I just picked up one of their 5 layer covers for the new DD.

I will likely kill this thread once the sale expires.

p.s. I don't actually know if it's a good cover or not. I'll let ya know what I think when it arrives.


Edit: Thread title change and questions: What covers do you all have? How old is it and how...
  • Like
Click to expand...
Amazing, thank you. $101 shipped with discount code MONDAY (Microsoft Edge found me a coupon automatically). I just got the 3 layer since San Diego doesn't get 'extreme' weather, mostly concerned with UV.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Noobz347 and General karthief
#7
Nice ride! Looks clean.



gkomo said:
- MM HD Adjustable LCAs (from a member here)
Click to expand...
So that's what those control arms are going going on ;)




gkomo said:
- Needs an alignment
Click to expand...
Not sure if you have the space or desire, but I got a home alignment kit from Quick Trick.

https://quicktrickalignment.com/product-category/diy-auto-enthusist

It works great. Especially handy if you plan to always be messing with suspension changes.

I have trust issues taking my stuff in lol

Enjoy the experience!
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mac131, General karthief and gkomo
#8
nicholase said:
Nice ride! Looks clean.




So that's what those control arms are going going on ;)





Not sure if you have the space or desire, but I got a home alignment kit from Quick Trick.

https://quicktrickalignment.com/product-category/diy-auto-enthusist

It works great. Especially handy if you plan to always be messing with suspension changes.

I have trust issues taking my stuff in lol
Click to expand...
Thanks for the tip I’ll check it out, although I do have a good alignment shop nearby, of which a technician has a fox body (that I may or may not have tried to buy prior to getting mine).
nicholase said:
Enjoy the experience!
Click to expand...
 
#10
So I did not pass smog today and I was high on hydrocarbons. Smog guy said that’s typically a sign of Cats not doing their job.

What are my options as far as replacing them? Buy some CARB legal cats and have them welded in? Buy a 4 cat CARB hpipe, if that exists? I see ‘performance’ CARB legal mid pipes but they only have 2 cats, I doubt they would pass.

I’d like something that if I do this I won’t have to do it again. I’ve heard most aftermarket cats don’t last a while… any recommendations would be appreciated.
 
Last edited:
#11
gkomo said:
So I did not pass smog today

What are my options
Click to expand...
Your best option is to move to a reasonable state... if that's not possible, register it in Montana like a ton of people in that state do. If that's not an option, buy two sets (4) high flow cats and have your stock ones cut out and the new ones welded in. Then expect it to fail in a year or two. Then rinse and repeat the options listed above.
 
#12
bird_dog0347 said:
Your best option is to move to a reasonable state... if that's not possible, register it in Montana like a ton of people in that state do. If that's not an option, buy two sets (4) high flow cats and have your stock ones cut out and the new ones welded in. Then expect it to fail in a year or two. Then rinse and repeat the options listed above.
Click to expand...
Well the only option I have is getting this to work. Any recommendations on which aftermarket ones at least won’t be having me ‘rinse and repeat’ too often?
 
#15
gkomo said:
I wonder if it’s cheaper to buy Magnaflow cats and have them welded in. I’ll have to call around and get some quotes.

That xpipe is an easy option, I could swap it myself but also pretty expensive.
Click to expand...

Go ask at the referee station before you commit.

Here's the thing... "high flow" cats is a misnomer. There are 2-way and 3-way. OEM is 2-way with a pre-cat and a cat. Each has a different function. "high flow", or 3-way cats work all by themselves but they don't work well in series. So, putting 3-ways in-line on a cross pipe, I don't [think] is gonna fly.

But... Check with the referee station in your county to get the straight poop. I haven't live in Comifornia in a loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooong time.

Sooner or later, somebody is going to sue Cali for this converter scam and win. What they do is all that really matters. How many they use to do it with is irrelevant in real life.
 
#16
Noobz347 said:
Go ask at the referee station before you commit.

Here's the thing... "high flow" cats is a misnomer. There are 2-way and 3-way. OEM is 2-way with a pre-cat and a cat. Each has a different function. "high flow", or 3-way cats work all by themselves but they don't work well in series. So, putting 3-ways in-line on a cross pipe, I don't [think] is gonna fly.

But... Check with the referee station in your county to get the straight poop. I haven't live in Comifornia in a loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooong time.

Sooner or later, somebody is going to sue Cali for this converter scam and win. What they do is all that really matters. How many they use to do it with is irrelevant in real life.
Click to expand...
The Smog shop talked to me about it and basically said just to buy C.A.R.B. legal cats and have them welded in. The one thing i like about the Magnaflow pipe is (per their website), their CARB approved cats have a 5 year emissions warranty. But the $2,200 price tag is a tough pill to swallow. I'm taking it in on Friday morning for my alignment at my normal go-to shop and will discuss with them. Its going to need some other work as well as my fuel system wouldn't hold pressure. My assumption is either the fuel filler hose or the gaskets on top of the fuel tank are failing as well.
 
#19
gkomo said:
fuel system wouldn't hold pressure. My assumption is either the fuel filler hose or the gaskets on top of the fuel tank are failing as well.
Click to expand...
The tank should have no pressure, it's all in the fuel line (if I'm understanding the above statement) check valve no longer works or the small rubber hose is split. Possible leaking/stuck injectors.
 
  • Like
Reactions: gkomo
#20
General karthief said:
The tank should have no pressure, it's all in the fuel line (if I'm understanding the above statement) check valve no longer works or the small rubber hose is split. Possible leaking/stuck injectors.
Click to expand...
They tried plugging some line up by the airfilter to see if that would help but it didn't. They wanted it to pass, the SMOG guys were loving the car but unfortunately it wouldn't. Bummer but i think i'm just gonna bite the bullet on the Magnaflow midpipe and take it in to have the fuel system to look at. I bought this car as a 'project car' but i'm on a time crunch to get the title transferred and need it to pass SMOG now, so this project will be left to the professionals. I just don't have much time at the moment to focus on this.

I emailed Magnaflow asking about their emissions warranty on the midpipe because per their website, they use verbiage like "the installer must fill out their portion and customer must fill out their portion of the warranty card..." yada yada yada, which led me to believe a shop must install the midpipe as well. So i'm asking for clarification on that. I've swapped many a midpipe in my day and it would be nice to save some cash doing that myself, but i also want the warranty.

Also, LMR and Magnaflow list the midpipe for the same price, is it better to buy from the manufacturer, or from a company like LMR? Or doesn't make a difference?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

idareu
Progress Thread "Alter Ego" White 1993 LX 5.0 5spd
Replies
22
Views
731
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
idareu
idareu
A
Fox Planning on building my foxbody and was wondering if I can get any tips or anything to watch out for!
Replies
38
Views
601
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
2000xp8
Run a 5 channel or use head unit and mono amp for sub?
Replies
7
Views
177
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
S
79-86 Mustang Instrument Voltage Regulator (IVR)
Replies
1
Views
103
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rcdgl
R
nicholase
Progress Thread Nicholase 90 fox build
Replies
113
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu