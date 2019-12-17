Alldegree
Just wanted to give everyone an update. I know at the end of my last thread I said that I would wait until the snow had melted before looking for another fox, but an opportunity has arisen and I decided to jump on it.
You all may remember how I sold my rusted out 85 for parts to a guy who was going to use it for his 86. This is that car. He said he was going to sell it for 7000 when it was done, but he would accept payments on it now, so I put 4000 down, just made another payment today and I'm probably going to finish it off in mid-late January, which is about when he says he'll have the car finished.
I've seen the car in person several times at the owner's shop, it is completely clean from what I can see.
It has an 85 roller block, an electric radiator fan, lowered suspension, camber adjustment plates, a hurst short-throw shifter connected to a T5 out of a 91 or 92, off-road H-pipe, Flowmaster 40 exhaust, American Racing mesh wheels, and a GT40 intake. There's probably more that I'm forgetting, but when it's done it will be a solid driver that needs nothing but still has room for me to do stuff to it later. The back seats, hood liner, cowl vent, steering wheel, a lot of the interior plastic as well as some other random small things are out of the junk 85 that I had.
I know it's risky buying a car that's still being finished, but the seller and I each have a signed bill of sale to record payments totaling up to a locked-in price of 7000, I've been to the guy's house and seen the title, he's been completely upfront with me about what he's been doing to the car and what still needs to be done, and he's sent me updates almost every weekend as to how the work is going, so he seems like a trustworthy guy to me.
I already have a list of things I'd like to do to it, but right now my main objective is paying it off and figuring out how to get it back to my house. Since the owner says he'll be done in January, the roads are going to be a salty, slippery mess, so driving it home is out of the question.
I also got to see what's left of my 85:
I can't believe I actually bought that thing. At least the few good parts are going to people who can use them.
