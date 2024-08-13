LMR Youtube Channel

2015 Mustang GT Dyno | Gen 4 Whipple Supercharger + Supporting Mods
S550 Mustangs and boost are a match a made in heaven! These cars make great power with just about any power adder. Not to mention, it's easy! We're definitely spoiled by the advancements in technology.
Silver's 2015 Competition Orange Mustang GT is a solid example of the "OEM+" mindset. From the Gen 4 Whipple supercharger to the SVE R355 wheels, this car is tastefully done. Enjoy the video!
*Relative Dyno Information*
- Temperature: 86.6 degrees
- Humidity: 62.5%
- Year: 2015
- Mileage: 46,730
- 5.0L Coyote Engine
- Flywheel Rating: 435 HP | 400 TQ
- Gen 4 Whipple w/ 3.625" Upper Pulley
- Long Tube Headers w/ Free-flowing Mid-pipe (Dyno use only)
- MBRP Resonator Delete
- Roush Active Cat Back w/ Quad Tip Mufflers
- Factory Driveshaft
- 6R80 (pull was accidentally made in 5th gear which isn't the closest to 1:1)
- 3.55 Rear Gear
- 19" SVE R355 Wheels w/ 325/30/19 Firestone Firehawk Tires
- 93 Octane Fuel
- Whipple Tune
*Other Modifications*
- Boost-a-pump
- 72lb Injectors
- Stock Fuel Pump & Lines
- Oil Pump Gears & Crank Sprocket
