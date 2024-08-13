LMR Youtube Channel

#2
Part 2 | BluePrint Cylinder Heads, Camshaft, & Valvetrain Specs



Part 2 | BluePrint Cylinder Heads, Camshaft, & Valvetrain Specs #latemodelresto #shorts
 
#4
1999-2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning: SVE 99-00 Style Wheels | 18" & 20" Options



Upgrade the look of your 1999-2004 F-150 SVT Lightning with a set of SVE 18" or 20" 99-00 Lightning wheels in silver, black, and chrome (18s available in silver only).

It's weird how the popularity of certain things change. Years ago, no body wanted a 99-00 style Ford Lightning wheel. Now that the 01-02 and 03-04 style wheels have been available for quite sometime, Lightning owners shifted their interests to the 99-00 style wheel. I guess the old saying is true, "we want what we can't/don't have".

Customer feedback is something we strongly value here at LMR. The interest in a 99-00 style wheel far exceeded our expectations. So, what do we do? Take the plunge and invest into a new wheel! I'm not going to lie, I think the 20" 99-00 style wheel may just be my favorite one yet.

99-00 Style Wheels: https://lmr.parts/99-00-lightning-wheels

How to Change Spark Plugs:
01-04 Style Upper Grille:
01-04 Style Lower Grille:

00:00 - Video intro & backstory.
00:48 - Wheel dimensions & specs.
02:08 - Ways to purchase & lug nut recommendation.
02:45 - Final thoughts & outro.

#6
NEW Ford Performance 4.6L 2V PI Intake Manifold (M-9424-P46A) - Dyno Runs & A Closer Look



In this video, Landan takes a closer at the new Ford Performance 4.6L 2V PI intake manifold. We also dive a little deeper with dyno runs of the new intake, the old intake, and the Dorman intake. Enjoy.

Part # M-9424-P46A

New Ford PI Intake: https://lmr.parts/M9424P46A
Alternator Bracket: https://lmr.parts/LRS-10153A
Intake Manifold Bolt Kit: https://lmr.parts/LRS-9424HDW

Old Ford PI & Dorman Intakes Explained:
Old Ford PI Intake Install (for reference):

00:00 - New PI intake overview.
02:06 - Dyno results.
05:01 - Final thoughts & outro.

#9
What wheel do you think looks best on Landan's Gen 2 Lightning?



What wheel do you think looks best on Landan’s Gen 2 Lightning? #latemodelresto #shorts
 
#15
2015 Mustang GT Dyno | Gen 4 Whipple Supercharger + Supporting Mods



S550 Mustangs and boost are a match a made in heaven! These cars make great power with just about any power adder. Not to mention, it's easy! We're definitely spoiled by the advancements in technology.

Silver's 2015 Competition Orange Mustang GT is a solid example of the "OEM+" mindset. From the Gen 4 Whipple supercharger to the SVE R355 wheels, this car is tastefully done. Enjoy the video!

*Product Links*
S550 Mustang Parts: https://lmr.com/2015-Mustang

*Watch*
Simple Mods Make Good Power! | LMR's 2015 Mustang GT Dyno:
2020 E85 Mustang GT | Lund Tune Dyno Results:

*Relative Dyno Information*
- Temperature: 86.6 degrees
- Humidity: 62.5%
- Year: 2015
- Mileage: 46,730
- 5.0L Coyote Engine
- Flywheel Rating: 435 HP | 400 TQ
- Gen 4 Whipple w/ 3.625" Upper Pulley
- Long Tube Headers w/ Free-flowing Mid-pipe (Dyno use only)
- MBRP Resonator Delete
- Roush Active Cat Back w/ Quad Tip Mufflers
- Factory Driveshaft
- 6R80 (pull was accidentally made in 5th gear which isn't the closest to 1:1)
- 3.55 Rear Gear
- 19" SVE R355 Wheels w/ 325/30/19 Firestone Firehawk Tires
- 93 Octane Fuel
- Whipple Tune

*Other Modifications*
- Boost-a-pump
- 72lb Injectors
- Stock Fuel Pump & Lines
- Oil Pump Gears & Crank Sprocket

*Chapters*
Intro & Vehicle Specs - 0:00
Dyno Pull - 00:49
Dyno Results - 01:03

Reactions: Noobz347
#16
What's your favorite car/truck combo? Owner and video via @marcusbishara



What’s your favorite car/truck combo? #latemodelresto #shorts Owner and video via @marcusbishara
 
#18
Would you take the S650 or the S550? (Full results on our channel)



Would you take the S650 or the S550? (Full results on our channel) #latemodelresto #shorts
 
#19
Would you take the S650 or the S550? (Full results on our channel) #latemodelresto #shorts



Would you take the S650 or the S550? (Full results on our channel) #latemodelresto #shorts
S550
2019 would be the newest I would own.
To many built in data collectors in the newer ones.
Ford now has a Patent on monitoring your speed and reporting it to authorities.
Too much Police State for my liking.
 
