LMR Youtube Channel

1999-2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning: SVE 99-00 Style Wheels | 18" & 20" Options

Upgrade the look of your 1999-2004 F-150 SVT Lightning with a set of SVE 18" or 20" 99-00 Lightning wheels in silver, black, and chrome (18s available in silver only).

It's weird how the popularity of certain things change. Years ago, no body wanted a 99-00 style Ford Lightning wheel. Now that the 01-02 and 03-04 style wheels have been available for quite sometime, Lightning owners shifted their interests to the 99-00 style wheel. I guess the old saying is true, "we want what we can't/don't have".

Customer feedback is something we strongly value here at LMR. The interest in a 99-00 style wheel far exceeded our expectations. So, what do we do? Take the plunge and invest into a new wheel! I'm not going to lie, I think the 20" 99-00 style wheel may just be my favorite one yet.

*Chapters*
00:00 - Video intro & backstory.
00:48 - Wheel dimensions & specs.
02:08 - Ways to purchase & lug nut recommendation.
02:45 - Final thoughts & outro.