looking for a hood

guys... kind of a bizarre question but is there any possibility on finding a retro fitted svo hood? im turbo 2.3 swapping my mustang and i would like to use the oem intercooler set up because i think the off center scoop looks kinda bad ass only problem is... i have an 1987 lx and im pretty sure my headlights would be an issue. dose anyone know of a company or a place to find what im looking for? heres a pic of the hood so you all know what im talkin about
 

  1986-ford-mustang-svo-turbo-2dr-hatchback.jpg
There's a couple aftermarket hoods using that scoop on 87-93 hoods but its centered not off center like the svo, you could make one but it wouldn't be cheap..... I would use a stock hood with a wider 79-83 style scoop on it for a stock 2.3 turbo intercooler set up but I'm just cheap like that lol.
 
Make your own ...

Hood layout.jpg

Basic Shape.jpg

Ready for Paint.jpg

Installed.jpg

I was trying to get the SVO look and made mine functional ram air to my air box.

To get the smooth radiuses I used exhaust pipe cut in half or quarter.

Making it yourself you can make it any size needed and where needed.


Never content, I am now working on a functional (all steel) shaker set up.

Shaker 2.jpg

Shaker 1.jpg
 
It would but the repo parts are far from cheap, then the body moldings and rear bumper to match, that shaker hood pictured would not be that different then a 79-83 scoop and cutting the stock hood to work with the 2.3 intercooler.. Know a few people who used them with carb pans but pretty much the same idea..
 
