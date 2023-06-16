Making Power with EFI SD

BigSlappy
Member
-
- Sep 4, 2022
-
- 55
-
- 11
-
- 18
This has most likely been said a lot and I'm probably going to anger a couple of you, but how are you guys making power on a 5.0 EFI SD? My goal is to hit between the 250 and 300hp mark. People have been saying no cam because of SD and I'm not sure if gt40 heads and intake would be worth the while due to explorers and mountaineers being impossible to find in junkyards in my area. So far I got a 2.5" exhaust with headers and pulleys for anything "power" related.