Making Power with EFI SD

BigSlappy

BigSlappy

Member
Sep 4, 2022
55
11
18
Buffalo, New York
This has most likely been said a lot and I'm probably going to anger a couple of you, but how are you guys making power on a 5.0 EFI SD? My goal is to hit between the 250 and 300hp mark. People have been saying no cam because of SD and I'm not sure if gt40 heads and intake would be worth the while due to explorers and mountaineers being impossible to find in junkyards in my area. So far I got a 2.5" exhaust with headers and pulleys for anything "power" related.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SSnakeGT127
The Most Preferred Aluminum heads
Replies
48
Views
8K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
SSnakeGT127
SSnakeGT127
C
Power estimates anyone?
Replies
3
Views
926
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
J
Need Help: 95 Mustang GT Engine Rebuild
Replies
0
Views
885
Other Auto Tech
jurban421
J
V
Engine Sudden lean idle/deacceleration issue, backfire, loss of power, etc
Replies
8
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
VSK2033
V
J
Fuel stroker help
Replies
2
Views
776
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
junkyardwarrior
J
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu