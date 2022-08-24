Mustang II One Wire Alternator Conversion?

How-to Install a High-Output Ford 3G Alternator into Older Fords A Ford 3G integrally regulated alternator is the best choice for replacing old 1G externally regulated alternators on amped-up muscle cars.

Good news and better news...Good news: I've done the GM 1-wire conversion on a Mustang II (well, it was badly done when I bought it and I fixed it).Better news: The Mustang II's alternator wiring was no different than any other Ford with a 1G alternator.Even better news: There's a better way than 1-wire conversion that's actually cheaper:If you really want to use the GM-style alternator though, you simply unplug the external voltage regulator, and run a wire from the output post on the alternator to the positive battery terminal. This will, however, cause your amp gauge (if you have one) to be inoperative and leave any warning light for the charging system you currently have illuminated. There's a jumper wire on mine to keep that from happening, and if I get time later I'll take a picture of it.That said, when I re-wire my car and put A/C in it, I'll be going Ford 3G or a 1-wire converted Ford 3G for simplicity's sake.