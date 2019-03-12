Mustang5L5 DIY MS3x Thread

Mustang5L5
I'll be installing an DIY MS3x setup on my '88 LX. I've been wanting to learn this platform for a while as a prelude to a engine swap project I anticipate doing down the road in a new project car. This thread will be for any questions or progress I share along the way.
I've decided to break this project up into 2 phases. Phase one will simply be to build and prove out the MS3x on my stock engine combo. This will allow me to learn the system and try and get ahead of the learning curve before I start modifying things. It will also prove to myself that I installed the system correctly and then can move onto Phase 2. Phase two will be a H/C/I combo with EDIS 8, fan control and others. A common theme will be to make the setup reversible. I want to be able to easily go back to A9L control in a weekend if ever needed (hopefully not). As you can imagine, this will require building some custom harnesses and connections.
Phase 1
Stock 5.0 engine
Retain all factory connectors. No cutting of any harness. Build a Plug-and-play adapter.
Safe drivable tune, no smog equip or A/C control
I'd like to complete Phase 1 prior to aug when engine will get pulled. Realistically I may only drive 50 miles tops on this combo before moving onto phase 2
Phase 2
New hardware combo
TFS170s, ported Cobra intake, FTI custom cam, 65mm TB, 30# injectors, shorty headers, 2.5 catted H-pipe, cat-back exhaust, 373's. E-fan, and other supporting mods
Phase 2 will be to incorporate the above combo with:
EDIS8 wasted spark (because I have all the parts and believe it would be a cleaner install for me)
Cam sensor to use sequential fuel injection
e-fan control
A/C WOT cutout
In addition, I have a few "like to haves"
Retain functionality of TAB/TAD solenoids to keep air pump system for cat converters functional and operating like original
Retain charcoal canister system
So for now, I need to assemble the system. SO any questions I have i'll post here.
EDIT:
Reference links i'll be referring to for setup
http://www.msextra.com/manuals/ms3manuals/
Wideband
https://www.14point7.com/products/spartan-lambda-controller-2
https://www.14point7.com/blogs/news/16539352-maximizing-accuracy-between-spartan-2-and-megasquirt
