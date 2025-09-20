Need dimensions for hood scoop install

Mustang5L5
Putting an 01-04 scoop on my ‘00. I can make a template but need to know where to locate it.
Does anyone have a hood with the scoop off and can get either dimension below for me?
I want to locate the hole circled in red to either the back edge of the hood of the lip of the little scoop as shown. Anyone got a good kicking around?
