New from CT

RotFox90
- Jan 21, 2024
Hey guys,
Recently picked up a 1990 LX/ 5.0 AOD
Plans were to install a manual transmission, but with the time & money i’ve spent getting the car running good, definitely got a closer look and may just enjoy it as is.
Easier on the eyes when wet
