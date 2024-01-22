New from CT

RotFox90

Member
Jan 21, 2024
Connecticut
Hey guys,

Recently picked up a 1990 LX/ 5.0 AOD
Plans were to install a manual transmission, but with the time & money i’ve spent getting the car running good, definitely got a closer look and may just enjoy it as is.

Easier on the eyes when wet :cheers:
 

