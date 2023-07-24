Well now what?

Jul 23, 2023
Hi all,

Hi all,

New to these cars and trying to get educated a bit. I used to own a 94 Cobra and a 2010 GT500 but recently picked up my first fox body. It's a 1990 LX with a 306 in it. I believe it has flat top forged pistons, some budget aluminum heads, RR arms, GT40 upper/lower, Lunati cam, a 70mm TB, CAI, and a Terminator X system. Prob a couple other things I am forgetting, but that's the jist of it. I'm absolutely loving this car and have been enjoying playing with the tuning system a bit. I still need to get it on a dyno and get some numbers/have someone professional look at the tune (though it seems to run very well). Guessing I'm prob sitting somewhere around 250whp? I may just leave the car as is since it's a fun little city go-kart, but am also wondering what is the next step if I did want to start adding some more power? Where is my likely bottleneck with a system like this and what is the general upper limit of a motor like this? Thanks for the help guys, let me know if you need any more info to make some accurate guesstimations.
 

